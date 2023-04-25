Waste-to-art Bollywood park to come up in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited bids for developing another waste-to-art themed park in East Delhi’s Shahdara region, slated to be the biggest such project in the Capital, officials said on Tuesday. The 20-ft high sculpture will be inspired by Mount Recyclemore, a sculpture of G7 leaders made up of scrap material set up in Cornwall, England in 2021. (Reuters)

The ₹27 crore theme park, which will be based on the Hindi film industry, or Bollywood, will come up along the periphery of Welcome lake near Welcome metro station.

The agency for executing the project will be shortlisted by next month and the overall project is estimated to be completed nine months after the beginning of its developement, senior municipal officials associated with the project said.

At present, the civic body operates two such waste-to-art parks at Sarai Kale Khan and Punjabi Bagh which feature replicas of monuments made with recycled scrap material.

The upcoming park will broadly feature sixteen galleries with Bollywood-based installations and sculptures entirely made with scrap material, the officials said.

According to the project report finalised by MCD, the theme park’s entry will feature a Mount Rushmore memorial-like 20 feet structure, depicting Bollywood icons. The Mount Rushmore national memorial in the US featuring carvings of four American presidents.This will be followed by a 60-foot corridor.

“The first attraction will be three movie sets of iconic movies such as Sholey. The galleries will also have sculptures of famous characters of artistes such as Dev Anand from his 1971 movie, Hare Krishna Hare Ram, and Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra from Sholey, among others,” one of the officials added,requesting anonymity.

The civic body also plans to develop a gallery on various movie awards, featuring life-sized trophies, photo booths and a grand exit in the form of a giant television screen on a red carpet.

The project will also involve extensive horticulture upgradation work at the 33-acre site located around the waterbody and plans are afoot to set up a dedicated food court for visitors.

“It will be an immersive experience for visitors,” an (is it the same official?) MCD official said.