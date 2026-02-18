New Delhi, With the Swachh Survekshan-2025 scheduled in March by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs , the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched an inspection drive ahead of the annual cleanliness survey to assess preparedness across all municipal zones, officials said. MCD launches city wide inspection as Delhi gears up for Swachh Sarvekshan

According to a February 13 circular issued by the DEMS of the corporation, the drive is mandated to evaluate compliance with prescribed Swachh Survekshan indicators.

"The inspection is being coordinated by DEMS , with a private consultant and zonal nodal officer teams conducting surveys based on a pre-shared checklist and identified sample locations," officials said.

According to officials, zonal deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure 100 per cent verification of all compost pits and water bodies. Additionally, a 10 per cent random inspection is being carried out at community and public toilets, storm water drains, residential and commercial areas, slum clusters, schools and bulk waste generators .

Earlier, during a February 11 meeting, officials flagged gaps in infrastructure.

"Of 337 storm water drains inspected, 73 lacked proper screening, while 34 of 67 compost plants were found non-functional. Further, 100 public toilets require major repairs, and 525 need minor maintenance," officials said in that meeting, which was chaired by the additional commissioner and South Zone deputy commissioner, who is also the nodal officer for the survey.

Additionally, zonal officials have been instructed to ensure that MCD schools have proper installation of dustbins, regular cleaning and maintenance of toilets and systematic daily collection and disposal of waste from the school premises, officials said.

The officials also said that zones have been instructed to secure at least 90 per cent marks in the inter-zonal mock assessment being conducted by a private consultant and to take immediate corrective measures wherever shortcomings are observed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.