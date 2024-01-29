MCD nod to kiosks by state co-ops at dhalaos

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday approved a new policy to allow state co-operatives to set up kiosks in the closed dhalaos (garbage receptacle points). So far, only Amul was allowed to open milk kiosks in the dhahalos that have been shut. HT Image

A senior MCD official said that the civic body has amended and expanded the scope of the existing policy which will allow government cooperatives from across the country to get these spaces allotted through an open competitive bidding process.

The official said that the erstwhile South MCD had signed an MOU with Amul for setting up milk kiosks in dhalaos that were shut by the corporation. “In August last year, the MCD House cleared a private member’s resolution to amend the policy that allows opening of milk booths in place of dhalaos (primary garbage collection receptacles) to incorporate Verka, a brand managed by the Punjab State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation. The new policy allowing all government cooperatives has been brought in response to that resolution. Now, cooperatives will be able to sell all kinds of products ranging from milk, honey, other food products and fabrics at the kiosks set up at the abadoned dhalaos,” the official added.