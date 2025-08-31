MCD panel chairperson inspects animal birth control centres in Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) chairperson of the standing committee, Satya Sharma, conducted inspections of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Bijwasan, Masoodpur, and Dwarka on Saturday. Sharma has also directed officials to establish new dog shelter centres in Dwarka Sector 29 and Bijwasan, citing available space for development, an official statement said. A woman feeds a stray dog in Vasant Kunj on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

According to the statement, Sharma instructed officials to accelerate and intensify sterilisation and vaccination programmes to control the stray dog population and prevent disease. She also ordered all centres to operate at full capacity, maximising the use of their resources and infrastructure. She called for an increase in the number of kennels to treat and care for more animals, the statement said.

Sharma also visited the dog crematorium in Dwarka. “This is a commendable initiative,” she said, adding that MCD could develop more such units.

Sharma confirmed that MCD was working to establish more dog shelter homes across Delhi and will inspect additional ABC centres in the coming days. She will personally visit all centres to find a concrete solution, the statement said.

During her inspections, Sharma was accompanied by deputy chairman of the standing committee, Sunder Singh, chairman of the education committee, Yogesh Verma, additional commissioner LD Meghwal, additional director Hemant Kaushik, and other senior veterinary officials.