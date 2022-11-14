MCD polls: Bulk of nominations expected to filed on last day today

The State Election Commission is expecting a bulk of nominations for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls to be submitted on the last day for them on Monday as three main political parties announced their candidates over the weekend.

The nomination process began on Monday last. But only 35 nominations were received mostly from Independents candidates from smaller political parties. Over the weekend, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Admi Party (AAP), and Congress announced the list of 250 candidates each. These candidates are due to file their nomination papers on Monday.

A commission official said the nomination process was on hold over the weekend and it is expecting at least 2000 nominations to be filed on the final day. “For the last [2017] MCD elections, over 2800 nominations were received. We are expecting a large number of candidates...[to file] papers on Monday...adequate arrangements have been made for such a situation to keep matters under control,” an official, requesting anonymity.

The submissions will be excepted between 11:00am and 3:00pm at the offices of 68 returning officers, each in charge of three to six wards.

The commission on Friday asked all district election officers, deputy police commissioners, and returning officers to brace for massive submissions of nominations on the last day. “Now only Monday [November 14] is left for receiving nominations. There is every possibility that a large number of persons may approach respective returning officers. Therefore, adequate arrangements be made and all...work in tandem to manage the last hour rush on the day and to ensure that nomination process is not hampered...”

The commission issued a list of eight guidelines for managing the rush. It directed officials to prepare in advance by deploying additional manpower and equipment and earmarking parking facilities, ensuring sitting areas, and making arrangements for drinking water and toilets.

The commission is coordinating with police for crowd management, handling law and order situations, and ensuring smooth traffic around the offices of returning officers. “We will keep additional manpower to ensure no convenience is caused to candidates and the general public to complete the nomination process,” a second commission official said.

A list of offices has been put up on the commission’s website and mobile application for the filing of nominations. “All candidates are expected to file nomination papers with two affidavits form 21 and form 22 regarding criminal background, assets, liabilities, and educational qualification. The candidates from [recognised] national or Delhi state parties...submit nomination papers proposed by one elector from the ward they are contesting from...other candidates need 10 proposers...The nominees also file papers related to election symbol and deposit ₹5000 as security,” the second official said.

November 19 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.