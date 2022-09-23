MCD releases its winter action plan for tackling air pollution in Capital

New Delhi The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday announced a series of measures it plans to undertake in order to check air pollution sources during the upcoming winter months.

As per the winter action plan, the civic body has deployed eleven anti-smog guns at different locations prone to dust pollution, including the city’s three landfill sites, while teams headed by deputy commissioners have been tasked for surveillance at the 13 pollution hotspots.

Of the eleven anti-smog guns procured by the corporation, two will be deployed at Bhalswa landfill, one each at Okhla and Ghazipur landfills, one unit each at construction and demolition plants located in Rani Khera, Burari, Bakkarwala, Shastri Park and Jahangirpuri, while two units will be deployed atop the Civic Centre, MCD headquarters.

A senior MCD official coordinating the anti-pollution measures said that directions have been issued to the building department to ensure registration of all projects being undertaken over an area of 500 square metres. “The registration of these building projects will help MCD and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) teams to ensure dust control measures are being followed by contractors. To ensure compliance, such registrations have been mandated at the time of building plan approval process,” the official explained.

MCD has identified 13 pollution hotspots under its jurisdiction -- Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, RK Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri and Dwarka. “MCDs zonal deputy commissioners have been designated as the nodal officers for pollution hotspots located in their zones. They will be conducting operation in coordination with other stakeholders like DDA, PWD and Delhi Police,” the official said.

Dust remains one of the key pollution components in Delhi. A study by Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has shown that dust from roads, digging and agriculture account for the highest suspended particulate matter sources in Delhi, contributing 38% of PM2.5 and 56% of PM10 in Delhi. It is estimated that more than 131 tonnes of dust is generated every day in Delhi, with construction sites, loose soil, road dust and poorly maintained roads being some of the key contributing factors.

“We have designated sites as local dumping sites across 12 zones. Debris in small quantity can be dumped by general public at these sites from where it will be transported to construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plants by corporation. However, bulk generators from large construction projects have been directed to dump malba directly at C&D waste processing facilities in Bakkarwala, Ranikhera and Shastri Park,” the official quoted above said.

Some progress in terms of procuring machinery to tackle road dust has been made over the last four years. “We have deployed 52 mechanical road sweeping machines with target of sweeping 1,560 km per day on average. In addition, 252 water sprinklers will be used for dust control to cover an average length of 1,600 km per day. These water sprinklers will operate twice a day in the 13 identified pollution hotspots,” the MCD action plan states.