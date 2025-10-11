MCD school premises to be used for vocational training after school hours

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) passed a resolution in its standing committee meeting on Thursday offering agencies, institutions, and NGOs,--both private and public ones -- to use the premises of MCD’s general shift schools, after school hours, for vocational training and skill development purposes, said officials. According to MCD’s data, the MCD runs 1,514 schools out of 1,186 buildings across Delhi, with around 700,000 students. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The resolution is set to create a new source of revenue for the MCD. “In the evening hours, many school premises are empty. We thought that if an agency wants to offer training, or host lectures or events, they can use the grounds on a revenue sharing basis. It will be beneficial to both the agencies and the MCD,” said Yogesh Verma, MCD councillor and chairman of the corporation’s education committee.

The resolution, seen by HT, states that many government schemes which promote skill development are being implemented, and many MCD schools run only for single shifts, with their premises being empty after school hours, they can be used for skill development and vocational training programmes.

However, it specifies that the institutions, agencies, or NGOs applying for the same have to have good credentials, and the activity being conducted has to be “a part of implementation of government schemes or under CSR funds provided by PSUs.”

The groups will only be able to use the school premises of general shift schools, only between 3 pm and 8 pm, and will have to clean the premises of the school after their events, if required, so that it does not interfere with its daily functions as a school.

They will not be allowed to make any additions or alterations in the existing structure of the school. Permission will be given to the groups for an initial period of one year, and can be extended if the MCD approves it.

Chairperson of the standing committee Satya Sharma stated that the MCD still has many details left to finalise. “There is a lot of equipment in a school building which remains there after hours, and we do not want it to be misused or damaged,” she said.

Verma added that a team will be made which will discuss the question of security. “Some groups will require only one room while others will require halls, and they will have different levels of movement throughout the premises as well. The security and other details will depend on this, and how many facilities each event requires,” he said, adding that the MCD teachers will not be given any further responsibilities under this.