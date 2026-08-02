MCD street vendor elections see tepid response, only 41% turnout
The MCD maintained that the polling process was carried out “in accordance with all statutory provisions and prescribed guidelines.”
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday conducted elections among street vendors across the national capital to constitute Town Vending Committees (TVCs) across its 12 administrative zones, a key step towards formalising vending zones and regulating street vending licences. However, the exercise drew a tepid response, with an official voter turnout of just 41%, prompting independent vendors’ bodies like National Association of Street Vendors (Nasvi) to raise questions over procedural irregularities.
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Formation of town vending committees
According to senior MCD officials, the elections were held to form 23 Town Vending Committees across all zones.
“Each TVC will be a 30-member panel. Of these, 12 members will be elected from among the street vendors, while the remaining will comprise representatives from the police, government officials, NGOs, and other stakeholders,” an official explained.
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Polling process overview
The MCD maintained that the polling process was carried out “in accordance with all statutory provisions and prescribed guidelines.”
“Polling concluded smoothly at all stations. Adequate security, voter facilitation, and law-and-order arrangements were ensured,” a spokesperson said.
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Concerns raised by Nasvi
However, Nasvi raised serious concerns over the conduct of the polls. The organisation reported glitches at the start of voting in Najafgarh and the City SP Zone, where turnout remained notably low. The body also flagged that only one polling booth was set up in some TVC areas, leading to overcrowding and long delays.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORParas Singh
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More
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