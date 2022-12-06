MCD polls: 10,000 police personnel, central forces to ensure security at counting centres

The Delhi Police have made tight security arrangements at the centres where votes for the municipal corporation elections will be counted on Wednesday, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday, adding that 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 10,000 police personnel have been deployed for the security of the 42 counting centres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Voting for the civic body polls took place on December 4, and the counting of votes will start on 8am on Wednesday, with the results to be declared later in the day.

A senior Delhi police officer aware of the security arrangements said a thorough anti-sabotage check has been done of the 42 counting centres.

“All counting centres are equipped with mobile teams, adequate security personnel, tear gas, water cannons, jail vans, and ambulances to avert any mishap. Adequate security arrangements have been made to escort the EVMs (electronic voting machines) from the strong rooms to the counting halls, and to prevent clashes among the rival political groups,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

“We have also made arrangements to provide adequate escort to victory processions after the declaration of results. No police personnel on duty shall enter the counting centres unless specifically requested by the returning officers concerned,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioners of police have also been asked to keep a close eye on politically, socially and communally sensitive and vulnerable areas.

“The overall supervision of security and law and order arrangements for counting centres shall be under the DCP in whose jurisdiction the centres are located. The DCP concerned will also be the venue commander of counting centres in his/her areas. They will also have to ensure that all the counting centres are well-lit and sanitised,” the officer quoted above said.

Police will also make arrangements to prevent any unnecessary gathering of crowds around the counting centres by installing barricades. “Proper arrangements have been made for frisking and searching of visitors at all entry points of counting centres. While effective striking reserves have been readied at all counting centres to meet any contingency, adequate mobile patrolling vans have also been deployed in all critical localities,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have also deployed sufficient police personnel at the offices of political parties and residences of the prominent leaders, to avert any mishap after the declaration of results,” the officer said.