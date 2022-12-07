Home / Elections / MCD Election 2022: How to check results?

elections
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 06:55 AM IST

MCD Election 2022: The counting of votes will begin at 8am, with the first trends expected at around 9am. Exit polls have projected the AAP will replace BJP, which has been helming the civic body since 2007.

Delhi MCD election 2022: People stand in long queue to cast their vote at Chattarpahari Pahari School.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The counting of votes for election to the restructured 250-ward Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) will be held on Wednesday, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) projected to easily defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been helming the civic body since 2007. The counting will begin at 8am, with the first trends expected at around 9am.

The voting for all 250 wards took place on December 4.

How to follow the check results?

You can follow the counting and check results on the official website of the State Election Commission, Delhi. Hindustan Times, too, will provide live updates from the counting of votes; news channels will also give live updates to viewers.

The final results will be announced later in the day.

MCD with BJP since 2007

In April this year, the three civic bodies of the national capital were unified to form a single MCD, while the total number of wards was reduced from 272 to 250.

Exit polls have projected a sweep by the AAP, which has governed the Union territory of Delhi since December 2013. However, the exit polls may or may not be accurate.

The Congress, meanwhile, is projected to finish a distant third. In the previous two legislative assembly elections here, the grand old party could not send even a single MLA to the 70-member assembly.

    HT News Desk

Topics
mcd delhi delhi mcd + 1 more
mcd delhi delhi mcd

