The city’s first municipal pet crematorium in Dwarka has become fully operational following trial runs, and the facility is now open for performing the last rites of pets, municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. MCD’s pet crematorium at Dwarka now fully operational

The crematorium has two CNG furnaces and cremation charges range between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, depending on the weight of the animals.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sahib Sawhney, head of the NGO implementing the project, said that the facility is receiving two to three cremation requests every day. “We have cremated around 60 dogs so far. There are two rate slabs — ₹2,000 for animals weighing less than 30kg and ₹3,000 for those above it. We also offer other additional services, including memory wall photo frames, memorial plantation, urns and prayer service. So far, 15 pet parents have opted for plantation in memory garden, Furry Friends Memorial Park,” he added.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi was expected to inspect the facility on Thursday, but the plan was later called off.

The municipal corporation cremation rates are relatively less than the private units operating in the city. At present, there are nearly six private cremation facilities for pets. The cremation cost for a dog weighing 25kg is between ₹6000 and ₹7000 involving a traditional pyre, while the electric furnace could cost between ₹9000 and ₹10,000. For animals that weigh less than 15kg, the rates are around ₹5,000.

The facility has come up on a site of 700 square metre inside the MCD dog complex at Sector 29, Dwarka, where a sterilisation centre is already operational. The much-delayed project is being executed in a public–private partnership mode with the entire cost of construction, upkeep and maintenance of the crematorium being taken up by the NGO, Green Revolution Foundation. “The two furnaces can be used to cater to 10 private pets and 15 small stray animals in a day,” said an MCD official.