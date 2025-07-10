Meat shops in Delhi to shut during Kanwar Yatra, says Kapil Mishra

New Delhi Kanwar Yatra will be undertaken from July 11 to 25, when pilgrims travel long distances on foot, carrying water from the Ganges to offer at their local temples. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi culture and tourism minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has decided to shut meat shops on the Kanwar Yatra route, and said that many of them were illegal.

Mishra was reviewing preparations for Kanwariyas, along with legislators Ajay Mahawar, Tilak Ram Gupta, Anil Sharma, Pradyumn Rajpoot and Sanjay Goel, from Apsara Border to Karol Bagh.

“The decision on meat shops is a decision of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It has been decided that they will remain shut,” Mishra told reporters during the inspection, adding that several of the meat shops were illegal too. “No such shop will be opened and there is no exemption,” he said.

However, no government order was issued on the day.

A day earlier, cabinet minister Ashish Sood in a press conference had clarified that the Delhi government had not issued any directive on the closure of meat shops during Kanwar Yatra, but added that people should respect public sentiments and one another’s festivals.

Mishra said the government had already declared financial assistance to Kanwar Samitis through direct benefit transfer and will also be providing camps with 1,200 units of free electricity.