Mechanical engineer dies in 60-foot fall at Delhi Metro worksite

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2024 05:16 AM IST

An FIR under BNS sections 289 (negligent conduct w.r.t. machinery), 125 (act endangering life) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence)was filed in the case

A 31-year-old senior mechanical engineer died and a worksite foreman was injured in a 60-foot fall while working on a Delhi Metro project in Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday, police said on Friday, adding they were on a man-lift crane, when a rope of the machine broke, causing the fall.

The deceased was identified as Aditya Prakash, who worked for a private company that was awarded a contract by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Aditya Prakash, who worked for a private company that was awarded a contract by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The incident took place early Wednesday when he was checking the construction of a Metro line. The injured person, Md Sahib, 45, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“We received information from the hospital where the two men were taken after the fall. An investigator was sent and he noticed that at the site near Haiderpur Metro station, a line-connecting work was going on and Prakash and Sahib were checking the line at a height of 60 feet. They were on a man-lift crane but all of a sudden, an iron rope on the machine broke and both of them fell,” deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania said.

An FIR under BNS sections 289 (negligent conduct w.r.t. machinery), 125 (act endangering life) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence)was filed in the case, but Sahib’s statement is yet to be recorded as he suffered a mandible fracture, among other injuries.

“In an unfortunate incident at a construction site near Haiderpur on the under-construction Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor, a site personnel named Mr Aditya Prakash died, prima facie due to the malfunctioning of a manlifter on the night of 20th November 2024,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications with DMRC said.

