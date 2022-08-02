Member of Gogi gang arrested after shoot-out near Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill
A 32-year-old suspected member of a gang formerly run by slain gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was arrested after a gunfight with a special cell team of the Delhi Police near the Bhalswa landfill close to Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi around midnight on Monday, police said.
The arrested man, identified as Bhagwan Singh alias Mukesh, who was wanted in connection with a three-month-old case of kidnapping and murdering Sandeep alias Paji--a member of rival gang led by jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu--suffered a bullet injury to his left leg in the shootout. Five bullets were exchanged between Mukesh and the special cell team, three of which were fired by the police.
“By arresting Mukesh we have averted a possible gang war in Delhi since he was on a mission to kill some members of the rival Tillu gang. Two persons--Deepak Pakasma and Chandan--were his prime targets. We recovered one semi-automatic pistol with three cartridges and a stolen Apache motorcycle that Mukesh was riding at the time,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh.
The decade-long rivalry between Gogi and Tillu gangs has claimed nearly two dozen lives, including that of Gogi, so far. Gogi was shot dead by two members of Tillu gang inside a courtroom in Delhi’s Rohini where he had been brought for a hearing on September 24 last year. He was shot 18 times by two gunmen who were dressed as lawyers. They were gunned down at the same spot by the police team that was escorting Gogi.
DCP Singh said that the team had been receiving information for the past two months that Mukesh was frequenting outer Delhi areas to commit crimes. On Monday, the team learnt that he would be coming near Bhalswa landfill to meet his associate around midnight. Accordingly, a trap was laid and at 12.10am on Tuesday, the team spotted the suspect on a motorcycle.
“The suspect was signalled to stop. However, he tried to speed away and fired three bullets at the police party. The team fired two bullets in self-defence. One bullet hit Mukesh’s left leg; he fell off the motorcycle and was overpowered. He was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for treatment,” the DCP said.
The DCP said that Mukkesh was involved in seven crimes, including two murders, two attempts to murder and two attacks on police personnel. In 2014, Mukesh and his associates had allegedly attacked a then station house officer (SHO) of a police station in northwest Delhi. They had also damaged the SHO’s official vehicle. In 2016, Mukesh was arrested and later convicted in a case of murder that was registered at Rohini police station.
“During his stay in jail, Mukesh came in contact with the members of Gogi gang and joined them. After Gogi’s killing, his gang members have been looking for opportunities for revenge. On May 23, Mukesh and his associates abducted Tillu gang member Sandeep alias Paji from Shahabad Dairy area, shot him dead and threw his body in a drain a few kilometres away. The body was discovered two days later. A case was registered and Mukesh was named,” said a special cell officer, who was part of the team that arrested Mukesh.
-
Delhi govt re-enters business, scouting space for shops
Liquor shops run by government agencies are likely to open in the old locations or in properties close to them in different parts of Delhi before the end of August and will start selling alcohol from September 1, said officials aware of the ongoing preparations. Delhi government will revert to the old excise policy from September 1 till a new policy is framed. It has extended liquor permits till August 31 for a smooth transition.
-
U.P.: Prerna girl selected for Kennedy-Lugar YES scholarship
After being selected for the US State Department's Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme scholarship, Class 11 student Kashish is on cloud nine. “Going to study in the US is like a dream for me. I would have never imagined studying abroad,” says 16-year-old Kashish, who studies at Prerna Girls School, Lucknow, on a scholarship. She will leave for St Louis, Missouri, US, later this week.
-
BJP wants new faces in cabinet, say sources
Mumbai While Maharashtra's political establishment awaits the Supreme Court's order on the various petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction, there is another point of contention that is emerging over the cabinet expansion. Sources claim that the BJP's central leadership wants to replicate the Gujarat model of cabinet in Maharashtra wherein, as in the neighbouring state, the cabinet comprises relatively new faces.
-
U.P. secondary schools all set to have yoga trainers
Now students of government and government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will also get lessons in correctly practising yoga from trained experts. On the instructions of the state government, the officers of the U.P. secondary education department have sent a formal proposal to appoint yoga trainers in 2,332 government-run and 4,528 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh, say state secondary education department officials.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB 2-week ‘Tricolour Run’ to inculcate patriotism among border population
“Tricolour Run” was flagged off from Chandan Chowki of 3rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal on August 1 by JD Vashisht, deputy inspector general, sector headquarters, Lakhimpur Kheri, as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign celebrating the 'Azadi Amrit Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years celebrations of Independence). The run will conclude on August 14 at Border Outpost Sonauli of the 22nd Battalion in Maharajganj after passing through all the border outposts under Frontier Lucknow.
