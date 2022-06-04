Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mentally ill girl raped in Delhi’s Seelampur, one held
delhi news

Mentally ill girl raped in Delhi’s Seelampur, one held

A nine-year-old girl was raped on Friday by a 46-year-old man who worked in a factory close to her house in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, police said, adding that the suspect was apprehended within a few hours after the crime was reported
HT Image
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A nine-year-old girl was raped on Friday by a 46-year-old man who worked in a factory close to her house in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, police said, adding that the suspect was apprehended within a few hours after the crime was reported.

Police said the girl was mentally ill.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that around 11.15am, the Seelampur police station received a call regarding the incident. A police team reached the spot and shifted the girl to a nearby government hospital for medical examination.

Police registered a case of rape under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. “Our team began working on identifying and nabbing the suspect at the earliest,” said DCP Sain.

During the investigation, police discovered the suspect was a factory worker from Bihar and was known to the girl. The police caught him, and, during interrogation, he confessed to the crime, they said.

RELATED STORIES

The man told police that on Friday morning, the girl was playing on a street outside her house, when he lured her to the factory and raped her there. Then he sent her back home. The girl complained of pain and took her family members to the factory where she was raped.

“We have learnt that the girl is mentally ill,” the DCP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP