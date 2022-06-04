Mentally ill girl raped in Delhi’s Seelampur, one held
A nine-year-old girl was raped on Friday by a 46-year-old man who worked in a factory close to her house in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, police said, adding that the suspect was apprehended within a few hours after the crime was reported.
Police said the girl was mentally ill.
Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that around 11.15am, the Seelampur police station received a call regarding the incident. A police team reached the spot and shifted the girl to a nearby government hospital for medical examination.
Police registered a case of rape under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. “Our team began working on identifying and nabbing the suspect at the earliest,” said DCP Sain.
During the investigation, police discovered the suspect was a factory worker from Bihar and was known to the girl. The police caught him, and, during interrogation, he confessed to the crime, they said.
The man told police that on Friday morning, the girl was playing on a street outside her house, when he lured her to the factory and raped her there. Then he sent her back home. The girl complained of pain and took her family members to the factory where she was raped.
“We have learnt that the girl is mentally ill,” the DCP added.
