Mercury dips to 3.9°C as Delhi records lowest temperature of this season

Delhi recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Friday as the mercury dipped three degrees below normal to 3.9°C even as very dense surface level fog plunged visibility to zero at the airport for over four hours from 4:30am and delayed over 50 flights. Low visibility due to a thick layer of fog in New Delhi on Friday morning. (PTI)

On Thursday, the minimum temperature of 5.8°C was two degrees below normal. Delhi has this season recorded three cold days with a minimum temperature of 4.5°C or more below normal. A cold wave is when the minimum dips to around 2°C. The previous lowest temperature (4.9°C) this season was recorded on December 15.

With skies becoming clear after nearly two weeks of dense upper-level fog, the same formed closer to the surface, making days colder. The same fog prevents substantial heat loss at night, not allowing the minimum to dip sharply.

“On Thursday and Friday, we have seen the impact of clear skies, which has dipped the mercury. Calm winds also allowed fog to form close to the surface,” said an India Metrological Department official.

The minimum temperature was likely to rise again from Saturday as a fresh western disturbance approaches the northern plains bringing cloudiness.

The maximum temperature of 18.1°C on Thursday was two degrees below normal. It is forecast to be around 19-20°C over the weekend.

Delhi’s air quality remained very poor. An average air quality index (AQI) of 348 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Friday. It was the same at 4pm on Thursday. The air quality was likely to be very poor until next week.