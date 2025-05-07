Metro, buses will not be impacted by drill, say officials

Public transport across Delhi is expected to operate normally during Wednesday’s city-wide mock security drill, which will take place at more than 50 locations as part of Operation Abhyaas, officials said on Tuesday. Services of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), cluster buses, autos, and private cabs will not be disrupted, they added. Police and security personnel preparing at Palika Bazaar in CP ahead of the drill. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Among the 55 designated drill sites are two metro stations—Rohini Sector 18-19 on the Yellow Line and Dwarka Sector 10 on the Blue Line. While the full details of the drill at these stations are still awaited, a DMRC official said metro operations would remain unaffected.

“Delhi Metro services will continue to operate normally as per the schedule. If any specific directions are received and there are any changes, the same will be intimated,” an official from DMRC said.

The official added that they are accustomed to periodic security drills at metro premises and that these activities typically do not interfere with passenger movement.

“Our premises are often used by various agencies for such exercises. We fully cooperate and ensure operations remain smooth,” the official said.

Meanwhile, DTC officials also said that operations will continue as usual.

“DTC buses and their schedules will not be impacted at all, and these will continue along routes. Commuters can take buses as the daily routine,” said a DTC official.

‘Flyers at IGI won’t be impacted’

Similarly, Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport is also one of the chosen sites. However, airport authorities confirmed that the mock exercise will take place outside the arrivals terminal, and passengers will not be involved. “We may include some shopkeepers in the simulation, but flyers will not be part of the drill,” an official said.

“At airports, these safety exercises are conducted every couple of months. While disaster management operations are likely to take place on Wednesday, they are not expected to interfere with regular flight services,” another official said.