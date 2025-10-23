Mini secretariats: Construction kicks off in five districts across Delhi

Designed on the lines of the Delhi Secretariat at ITO, these complexes are envisioned as one-stop hubs for government services, bringing key departments under one roof within each district.

The Delhi government has stepped up work on “mini secretariats” in five districts across the city—a flagship initiative announced earlier this year by chief minister Rekha Gupta.

“Construction has already kicked off in five districts—North, South, Shahdara, West and New Delhi—while the process of land identification is underway in the remaining six districts. We expect the first phase to be completed in four to five months,” said a revenue department official.

Officials added that once completed, these 11 mini secretariats will also help decongest the secretariat at ITO, and improve coordination among local administrative units.

Each mini secretariat will house district-level offices of various Delhi government departments, such as revenue, transport, education, health, social welfare and women and child development. The design also includes public facilitation centres, digital service kiosks and grievance redressal counters.

A senior official said the complexes will be equipped with modern amenities such as solar power systems, green building materials and barrier-free access.

“Residents should not have to visit the Delhi Secretariat or multiple offices for availing services. Each mini secretariat will act as a convergence point for all key government departments operating in that district,” the chief minister had said.

PWD officials said the construction work is already underway in five districts where land was readily available. Among these, Kanjhawala in Northwest district, Dwarka in Southwest and Saket in South district are the first to see ground activity. The complex in Shahdara district, coming up near the district magistrate’s office, is also expected to be among the first to be completed.

“The target is to operationalize the first set of mini secretariats before the next financial year,” officials said.

Each complex will also include public helpdesks, digital queue systems and integrated counters for document verification, licenses, certificates, and welfare scheme enrolments. Officials said the goal is to reduce paperwork, streamline approvals and make service delivery more transparent.

Residents will also be able to access e-governance platforms through self-service kiosks, while common facilities such as waiting lounges, cafeterias and citizen facilitation halls are being planned to make the experience smoother.

The Delhi government is now focusing on finalising land parcels for the remaining six districts—East, Northeast, Southwest, Central, Northwest and Southeast—in coordination with the revenue department, PWD and DDA.