Minimum temperature falls to 8°C, more chill on cards for Delhi: IMD

While the cold wave remained in the Capital for a short span, the minimum temperature dipped slightly on Saturday, with forecasts suggesting a further decrease in the coming days. However, no cold wave has been predicted in the coming days, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Saturday morning in Delhi’s Dwarka. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi’s night-time temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius (°C) on Saturday, a notch below the normal and down from Friday’s 9°C.

“A shallow to moderate fog might be observed in the early hours of the next two days. Other than that, mostly clear skies will persist. Minimum is expected to go down again as wind speed is expected to stay high,” an IMD official stated.

According to IMD’s forecast, the minimum will to go down to 7°C on Sunday and to 6°C by Monday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said, “Northwesterlies of speed 15-18kmph were persistent on Saturday and similar winds will be observed over the next two to three days. Further marginal dip in temperature is possible but no cold wave has been forecast yet. Pollution levels on Saturday improved due to wind conditions as well.”

Delhi’s maximum, on Saturday, was logged at 23.4°C, normal for this time of the year and a slight rise from 22.8°C a day before. IMD has forecast the maximum to hover over 23°C for the next few days.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, saw an improvement. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 193 (moderate) at 4pm on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. The AQI was 262 (poor) a day before.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has forecast the air quality to deteriorate.

“The air quality is likely to be in the poor category on Sunday. The air quality is likely to be in “very poor” category on Monday and Tuesday. The outlook for subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in very poor to poor category,” as per the AQEWS bulletin on Saturday evening.