New Delhi, The Delhi Police has apprehended a 17-year-old girl and three others for their alleged involvement in a fire at a residential building in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area that claimed lives of three and injured eight people, officials said on Sunday. Minor among four apprehended for alleged role in Govindpuri fire that killed three

The fire broke out at around 2.20 am on June 12 at the multi-storey building in Tughlakabad Extension, engulfing the structure from the ground floor to the fifth floor.

Eight people sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Three people of a family, Pankaj Pandey, his sister Sonia and maternal grandmother Sushila Devi, succumbed to their injuries.

Police initially registered a case under Sections 287 and 106 of the BNS and launched an investigation into the incident.

"During the probe, teams examined CCTV footage from the area and noticed a woman entering the premises shortly before the fire broke out. Based on the evidence collected, police concluded that the blaze was a deliberate act of arson," DCP Hemant Tiwari said in a statement.

Subsequently, a 17-year-old girl from Navjeevan Camp in Govindpuri was identified and apprehended. During questioning, she allegedly disclosed that a 27-year-old woman, Sarita, allegedly instigated her to set ablaze a scooter parked in the building, according to police.

Sarita allegedly provided petrol and a matchbox for the act, motivated by a monetary dispute involving Deepak, a resident of the fifth floor of the building, he said.

Further investigation revealed that the conspiracy had been allegedly orchestrated by Niranjan and his brother Rajkumar , both residents of Navjeevan Camp in Govindpuri, to settle a personal dispute, according to police.

Apart from the minor, Sarita, Niranjan and Rajkumar are being questioned and the three will be soon arrested, police said.

Following the findings, police have added sections related to criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, attempt to culpable homicide, mischief by fire and lurking house-trespass by night under the BNS.

The minor girl and the three accused have been apprehended. Further investigation in the case is underway.

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