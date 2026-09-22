NEW DELHI: A stretch leading towards Modi Mill Flyover is set to be added to Delhi Traffic Police’s list of 62 congestion points as the traffic police revise the list to include new congestion spots and remove locations where congestion has eased.

Modi Mill flyover to be added to Delhi’s 62 traffic hotspots

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Since August, a major Public Works Department (PWD) construction work on a project connecting the Modi Mill flyover with the Bhairav Temple flyover has affected traffic movement along the corridor and adjoining roads, forcing motorists to take alternative routes.

A police officer said the congestion has also led to some motorists to drive on the wrong side of the road, adding to the chaos. Commuters often face hours-long traffic jams, especially during peak hours.

A senior police officer said the work is likely to continue for more than a year, making it necessary to include the stretch in the list. “When we add a stretch to the list of congestion points, focussed measures are taken to improve the situation at the spot,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, special commissioner of police (traffic) Ajay Chaudhary also visited the area to assess the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, special commissioner of police (traffic) Ajay Chaudhary also visited the area to assess the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, traffic police identified 62 traffic hotspots. These included South Extension Part I, Punjabi Bagh roundabout, Yusuf Sarai Market, Ashram Chowk, Qutub Minar T-point, Anand Vihar, Kalindi Kunj on Mathura Road, Mayapuri Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Bawana Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Adchini Village, Naraina Flyover, Sardar Patel Marg, the Ring Road stretch near Safdarjung Hospital, and the Kohat–Madhuban Chowk corridor, among others.

A status report prepared by the traffic police in December noted that several proposals discussed by various agencies were found to be unfeasible because of space constraints, jurisdictional issues or existing infrastructure.