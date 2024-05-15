 PM Modi’s first poll rally in Delhi on Saturday | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi’s first poll rally in Delhi on Saturday

BySanjeev K Jha
May 16, 2024 06:06 AM IST

BJP candidate for the North East Delhi parliamentary seat Manoj Tiwari said the venue for the rally has already been decided

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on May 18 at Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi, senior party functionaries aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Senior BJP functionaries said that party leaders held a meeting at the Delhi BJP office on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Prime Minister’s rally. (PTI)
Senior BJP functionaries said that party leaders held a meeting at the Delhi BJP office on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Prime Minister’s rally. (PTI)

The functionaries said that party leaders held a meeting at the Delhi BJP office on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Prime Minister’s rally.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: ‘I will not do Hindu-Muslim’: PM Narendra Modi amid ‘infiltrators’ row

BJP candidate for the North East Delhi parliamentary seat Manoj Tiwari said the venue for the rally has already been decided.

“The venue for the rally has been selected as Delhi Development Authority land at pushta number 4 of Yamuna Khadar in the Ghonda assembly area, which is a part of the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency. The venue has also been selected because it is adjacent to the East Delhi constituency. The BJP national leadership has given its in-principle approval for the rally, which will begin at 4pm,” Tiwari, the incumbent MP from the seat, said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said Modi is likely to arrive at the site of the rally by chopper after addressing an election rally in Sonipat, Haryana. “Since the route’s assessment is under process by many other agencies responsible for the PM’s security, his route is not yet clear. However, we are identifying buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel can be deployed to keep a watch on all activities,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

Also read: Mallikarjun Kharge takes ‘600 paar’ jibe at PM Modi over ‘400 plus' pitch

According to Tiwari, Modi will be the first Prime Minister to address a public rally in northeast Delhi. “This is an area where the people suffered a lot during the February 2020 communal riots… We are sure that the PM’s words will work as a soothing balm for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to campaign in Delhi on May 18. Senior leaders said the party is planning a road show in Chandni Chowk, North East and North West constituencies where it is contesting.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sanjeev K Jha

    In his reporting career of over 20 years, Sanjeev K Jha has covered bureaucracy, politics, ISI activities in border areas, music and Bollywood. Presently, he covers crime in the national Capital.

News / Cities / Delhi / PM Modi’s first poll rally in Delhi on Saturday

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On