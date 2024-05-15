PM Modi’s first poll rally in Delhi on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on May 18 at Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi, senior party functionaries aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Senior BJP functionaries said that party leaders held a meeting at the Delhi BJP office on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Prime Minister’s rally. (PTI)

The functionaries said that party leaders held a meeting at the Delhi BJP office on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Prime Minister’s rally.

BJP candidate for the North East Delhi parliamentary seat Manoj Tiwari said the venue for the rally has already been decided.

“The venue for the rally has been selected as Delhi Development Authority land at pushta number 4 of Yamuna Khadar in the Ghonda assembly area, which is a part of the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency. The venue has also been selected because it is adjacent to the East Delhi constituency. The BJP national leadership has given its in-principle approval for the rally, which will begin at 4pm,” Tiwari, the incumbent MP from the seat, said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said Modi is likely to arrive at the site of the rally by chopper after addressing an election rally in Sonipat, Haryana. “Since the route’s assessment is under process by many other agencies responsible for the PM’s security, his route is not yet clear. However, we are identifying buildings and trees on all possible routes where police personnel can be deployed to keep a watch on all activities,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

According to Tiwari, Modi will be the first Prime Minister to address a public rally in northeast Delhi. “This is an area where the people suffered a lot during the February 2020 communal riots… We are sure that the PM’s words will work as a soothing balm for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to campaign in Delhi on May 18. Senior leaders said the party is planning a road show in Chandni Chowk, North East and North West constituencies where it is contesting.