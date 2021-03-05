Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar
Mohankrishna Bohara will be awarded the 30th Bihari Puraskar Award for his critical work ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’, the KK Birla Foundation said in a statement on Thursday.
The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991. Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award carries a cash prize of ₹2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.
The award is given every year for an outstanding work published in the last 10 years by a Rajasthani author in Hindi or Rajasthani. The recipient is chosen by a selection committee, whose present chairman is Om Thanvi. After considering the works published during 2010-2019, ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’ by Bohra was selected for the Bihari Puraskar, 2020.
Born on July 27, 1939 in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, Bohara has written critical pieces across mediums in a literary career spanning decades. He has a master’s degree in Hindi and English from SM College, Jodhpur.
In ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’, published in 2016, Bohara reflects on the personal life and literary career of author Taslima Nasreen, giving details of both her personality and works.
