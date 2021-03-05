IND USA
Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award carries a cash prize of 2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.
Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar

  • The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:27 AM IST

Mohankrishna Bohara will be awarded the 30th Bihari Puraskar Award for his critical work ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’, the KK Birla Foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991. Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award carries a cash prize of 2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.

The award is given every year for an outstanding work published in the last 10 years by a Rajasthani author in Hindi or Rajasthani. The recipient is chosen by a selection committee, whose present chairman is Om Thanvi. After considering the works published during 2010-2019, ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’ by Bohra was selected for the Bihari Puraskar, 2020.

Born on July 27, 1939 in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, Bohara has written critical pieces across mediums in a literary career spanning decades. He has a master’s degree in Hindi and English from SM College, Jodhpur.

In ‘Taslima: Sangharsh aur Sahitya’, published in 2016, Bohara reflects on the personal life and literary career of author Taslima Nasreen, giving details of both her personality and works.

The average score of the 111 cities is the least on the economic ability pillar. The average score on this pillar is 13.17 compared to 51.38 for quality of life, 53.63 for sustainability, and 76.1 for citizen’s perception.
delhi news

Most cities low on economic ability

By Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:58 AM IST
The court also directed the Centre to file an affidavit giving the rationale behind restricting people by creating age categories for who can be vaccinated, and the rationale behind defining co-morbidites that make people above 45 eligible.(AFP)
delhi news

Centre not utilising vaccine doses adequately: Delhi HC

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:13 AM IST
HT Image
delhi news

AAP says people have rejected BJP for failure to govern the MCDs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the party has failed in governing the three municipal corporations (MCD) of the city and that is why people had not let them win on even a single seat in the recently concluded municipal bypolls in five wards
HT Image
delhi news

HC issues warrants against sanitation union office-bearers after they miss hearings

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against the secretary and president of one of the unions of sanitation workers for evading the proceedings of the court, despite several communications, on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) against the strike of sanitation workers
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi is second among five worst cities in terms of public transport availability

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
When it comes to public transport and mobility, Delhi has fared poorly on Ease of Living Index, 2020, the rankings of which were released by Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday
HT Image
delhi news

Two Afghani women held with $76,500 at Delhi airport

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Two Afghani women were arrested by the customs from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out $76,500 (about 55
HT Image
delhi news

Boy watching earth mover at work dies after dug-up soil is accidentally dumped on him

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:54 PM IST
A 14-year-old boy died after being buried under a heap of mud dumped by an earthmover working at a drain construction site near his home in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Wednesday afternoon, the police said
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal fills the form to get the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of vaccination at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi record over 200 new Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The total number of tests conducted in Delhi till date are 12,622,319. The city also has 585 containment zones till Thursday.
Animal feeders are hailing Delhi HC’s directive to an RWA, which entails allocating designate spots to feed strays. (Tribhuwan Sharma/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
delhi news

Delhi HC suggests special spots to feed strays: Spot on, say animal lovers

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:44 PM IST
In a recent judgement, Delhi HC directed one of the Vasant Kunj RWAs to designate spots in the residential colony, where one could feed strays animals.
Some walls in Rohini have got a makeover thanks to the efforts of youngsters volunteering for the NGO Vrikshit Foundation.
delhi news

A clean act: Youngsters give a new lease of life to these Delhi walls

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Forty youngsters, as part of a city-based NGO, recently turned some dilapidated walls in Rohini into a colourful canvas, much to the delight of the residents.
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The vaccine drive is currently open for health workers, frontline workers, people aged over 60 years and people aged between 45 and 59 years who have comorbidities
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday(ANI Twitter)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first dose of Covid vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The inoculation was done as part of the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country, that began on Monday, covering people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities.
People queue up to take foodgrains from a government PDS shop in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Digitised PDS: Now, automatic food vending machines to be set up

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The initiative is part of the food ministry’s programme to modernise the public distribution system, a chain of over 400,000 traditional fair price shops which serve as the endpoint for disbursal of cheap food to beneficiaries
A dismantled tent at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near Ghaziabad, on Wednesday, March 3. (Sakib Ali /HT photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain affected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Those travelling towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border and the Delhi Traffic Police advised them to take alternative routes which pass through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Air quality deteriorates, temperature set to rise

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 AM IST
India Meteorological Department scientists said that this deterioration in air quality was because of lowered wind speed and ventilation
