delhi news

Money paid to MCDs being diverted to councillors’ fund, alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations (MCDs) in the national capital are diverting the money disbursed by the Delhi government to augment the councillor local area development (LAD) fund, instead of paying the pending salaries of employees
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:39 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations (MCDs) in the national capital are diverting the money disbursed by the Delhi government to augment the councillor local area development (LAD) fund, instead of paying the pending salaries of employees.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said Delhi is suffering from a “massive garbage issue” as sanitation workers are on strike over salary dues.

“The areas under the BJP-ruled north MCD are the worst affected and the situation has remained bad for the past 15-20 days. Sanitation workers of the municipal bodies are on strike for the past several days because the municipalities have not paid them salaries for the past five to six months,” he said.

Pathak said on January 14, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and urban development minister Satyender Jain had announced that the Delhi government will release 938 crore for payment of salaries of MCD employees.

“But the BJP has not paid the salaries of their employees till now. Instead, they have increased the councillor LAD fund. The BJP has decided to provide 1 crore to each councillor,” he said.

Presenting the SDMC’s budget on December 7, 2020, additional commissioner Ramesh Verma had proposed reducing the LAD fund from 1 crore to 50 lakh. But on January 19, standing committee chairperson of SDMC, Rajdutt Gahlot rejected the proposal.

Jai Prakash, mayor North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, “The AAP is misguiding people by making baseless allegations. There is no proposal for increasing councillor’s fund to 1.5 crore. The civic body has not yet received any money as promised by the government in the name of salary fund. The only money we got is a fraction of third quarter dues which the government anyway has to give us,” he added.

e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Salaries not paid, doctors of Delhi’s Kasturba Hospital may strike work from Feb 1

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Doctors of Kasturba Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, are likely to go on an indefinite strike from February 1 over non-payment of salaries for the past three months
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC allows DDA to declare results of e-auction of 3 plots that was stayed for want of parking

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to publish the results of the e-auction of three commercial plots at the District Centre in Netaji Subhash Place, after the agency admitted that there was a deficiency of parking, to address which it would construct additional parking space on six plots
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Farmers from across the country prepare for historic parade on R-Day

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Fareeha Iftikhar, and Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Gleaming tractors that have been serviced, washed and adorned with the tricolour and banners; farmers busy giving finishing touches to tableaux on agricultural themes; volunteers setting up mobile hospitals and another group registering the parade participants -- the farmer protest venues at Delhi’s borders were beehives of activity on Monday, the eve of the historic “tractor parade” to be held by farmers on Republic Day
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Two workers fall to death from factory building in East Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Two men working at a jeans factory in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony died after falling off the third floor of the factory building on Saturday afternoon, in what the police called a “freak accident” -- the two men were hanging out together in their free time and jostling about when they fell
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Over 91% of registered beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday, the highest so far

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Over 91% scheduled beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine were inoculated in one day for the first time in Delhi on Monday, as 41 hospitals in the Capital either completed their daily target or exceeded it
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Anand Vihar ISBT to remain shut on Tuesday during day time

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure in the wake of the tractor parade being planned by farmers protesting against the farm laws, transport officials said
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

3 held for stabbing man to death in Southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly stabbing a man to death in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur area last Thursday
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Rally and R-Day parade: Brace for traffic chaos in Delhi today

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Vehicular movement in the national capital will be majorly affected on Tuesday, especially in central Delhi and the peripheries of the city, owing to the Republic Day parade in the morning, followed by the farmers’ tractor parade, wherein thousands of farmers will be taking out a rally of their tractors from the three border points of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur
These 148 new cases came out the 48 ,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests.(HT Photo)
These 148 new cases came out the 48 ,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Covid-19: Delhi reports 148 new cases, lowest daily new cases in nine months

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The infection tally in the city rose to 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,813 with five new fatalities, authorities said on Monday.
Wholesalers and traders of flags and other tricolour accessories in Delhi-NCR say their businesses have been hit by the pandemic. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Wholesalers and traders of flags and other tricolour accessories in Delhi-NCR say their businesses have been hit by the pandemic. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
delhi news

Republic Day 2021: Traders’ cheer hinges on a tricoloured dream

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Flag sellers in the Capital say sales are low as schools and offices have no plans to have large scale celebrations for R-Day amid the pandemic.
Some Delhiites are choosing to run marathons within their societies on Republic Day this year. (Photo for representational purposes only)
Some Delhiites are choosing to run marathons within their societies on Republic Day this year. (Photo for representational purposes only)
delhi news

Republic Day fervour: Run to salute the spirit of Indian armed forces

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:24 PM IST
To ring in the spirit of patriotism, quite a few denizens have chosen to be part of marathons, this Republic Day, be it physically or virtually
The plea also alleges that the new WhatsApp norms also jeopardise national security by sharing, transmitting and storing the users’ data in some other country.(File photo for representation)
The plea also alleges that the new WhatsApp norms also jeopardise national security by sharing, transmitting and storing the users’ data in some other country.(File photo for representation)
india news

Delhi HC reiterates ‘voluntary to download WhatsApp on mobile, not mandatory’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma told the court that the data protection bill is being discussed and WhatsApp's response has been sought by the Central government.
Over 3.12 lakh people recovered under home isolation that was started first in Delhi, where the first plasma bank in the world opened. So far, 4,929 people have received plasma therapy, Kejriwal said at a Republic Day function.
Over 3.12 lakh people recovered under home isolation that was started first in Delhi, where the first plasma bank in the world opened. So far, 4,929 people have received plasma therapy, Kejriwal said at a Republic Day function.
delhi news

Delhi's health system didn't collapse during pandemic: Kejriwal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:27 PM IST
In many developed countries and cities like New York, the health infrastructure collapsed, but measures like home isolation prevented such a situation in Delhi, according to Kejriwal.
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
delhi news

WhatsApp treating Indians differently from Europe users: Centre to Delhi HC

By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The ASG told the court that an opt-out option to not share data with Facebook has been given to European users of WhatsApp, but it has not been given to the Indian users
