Monsoon magic: Drive along these Delhi roads for scenic views
Country roads, take me home, to the place I belong — It was probably on a rainy weekend morning when singer-songwriter John Denver penned these lyrics of Take me Home, Country Roads. The rain does this to many. Your thoughts hum their tunes and you want to make the most of the breeze and drizzle, hit the road, and enjoy the sights and sounds of a world washed anew.
As Delhi welcomes the monsoon with open arms, we want to ensure you don’t waste any time wondering where to head for a drive. We’ve put together five stretches around the NCR that are best for a drive in this season, and will help rejuvenate your spirits. Now that half the thinking is done, all you have to do is plan the day, play the music, and pick your friends to get going on a monsoon drive!
Leopard Trail: Aravalli Hills, Gurugram
If you’re longing for an escape into the wilderness but are unable to leave the city, look no further than the Leopard Trail. The serenity of a drive here will, for a brief moment, make you forget that you are still in the city. “This is the best spot for a mini road trip when it rains,” says Shruti from Gurugram, who came out here for a drive. “This is like our little pit stop to enjoy some chai and noodles,” adds her friend Aditya, pointing at a nearby stall serving hot tea and snacks.
Shantipath
If wide roads and green landscapes call out to you, then do not think twice about taking a drive down Shantipath. This route lets you soak in the charm of Lutyens’ Delhi, as you drive by many a foreign embassy and flourishing garden. The roads are spotless and smooth, but do not get carried away and cross the speed limit. The aesthetics of a drive here will anyway coax you to slow down to absorb the sights and sounds.
North Ridge Road: North Campus
This is a popular route among college students. It offers a short scenic ride in the middle of the city’s hustle and bustle. A drive through this stretch is best enjoyed in the early mornings or late at night, to avoid any traffic. You may even spot some monkeys and birds while driving through this road lined with trees, which will give you a feel of being closer to Nature without going too far from Delhi. The curving roads are quite like the winding ones in the mountains and will make the drive unique.
Yamuna Expressway: Greater Noida
One of India’s longest expressways, the Yamuna Expressway connects Delhi to Agra and is six-lane wide. For those who like breezing through open roads and going on longer drives, this is for you! The quality of the road ensures you don’t have to worry about your swanky wheels hitting any bumps. Just roll down your windows, put your favourite playlist on loop and drive for as long as you want on this extensive stretch. The many stalls along this route are a bonus, as you can stop to savour some bhutta in the rain.
Aerocity, IGI Airport
If you are lucky enough, you might spot an aircraft at a low altitude while driving through this stretch. Next to Indira Gandhi International Airport, this route is clean as a whistle. Aesthetically pleasing surroundings, tall buildings, and patches of greenery greet you. As a result, you get the best of both worlds — proximity to Nature as well as the feel of being in the midst of a modern metropolitan city. Make sure to have your cameras ready to take that ’gram-worthy shot of the occasional aeroplane flying over your heads.
Author tweets Karan Sethi
