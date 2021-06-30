More than 2,000 kids in Delhi lost either one or both parents to Covid-19: DCPCR survey

More than 2,000 children in Delhi have lost either or both their parents to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the pandemic hit the country last year in May, according to a survey conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). The survey revealed that 67 of them lost both their parents to the disease.

As many as 651 children lost their mothers and 1, 311 lost their fathers to the viral infection. The Delhi government has decided to pay compensation of ₹2,500 per month to such children.

"The Commission has been able to trace more than 2,029 children who have lost either one or both their parents due to Covid. Of these, 67 children are those who have lost both their parents, whereas 651 children have lost their mothers and 1,311 their fathers due to the disease," it said, reported news agency PTI.

The DCPCR had also rolled out an all-day operational helpline number for citizens to report any such case or seek any such information regarding child rights. The number is: 9311551393.

The helpline number has been used to undertake various well-being surveys and identification of children who have lost their parents to the disease using the data provided by the Delhi government's health department, according to the commission.

The details of the children have been shared with the department of women and child development for necessary action and to ensure enrolling eligible beneficiaries in schemes notified by the state government for such children, as per the statement of the commission.

On May 14, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government would bear the cost of education and upbringing of the children orphaned by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announced welfare schemes for children who lost their parents to Covid, including ensuring a corpus of ₹10 lakh when they turn 23 years and providing for education.

(With inputs from PTI)