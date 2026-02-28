Mother, 3 daughters killed in Samaypur Badli; postmortem rules out sedation before murder

Two days after a 30-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged three, four and five, were found dead with their throats slit at their rented accommodation in Samaypur Badli, their postmortem examination revealed that they were not sedated before the murder. Police had earlier suspected they were drugged since the neighbours did not hear any noise before the bodies were found.

The four were found murdered on Wednesday and the prime suspect, the husband, is on the run.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said the mother was identified as Anita and the father as Munchun Kewat, a vegetable seller in Azadpur Mandi. The family is from Bihar and was living at a rented accommodation in Chandan Park.

According to a senior police officer, postmortem examination of the mother and daughters was conducted on Friday. “Preliminary information after the postmortem revealed that they were not sedated before they were killed. It was earlier suspected that they may have been because the neighbours didn’t hear any sound of resistance,” the officer said.

While the exact sequence of events is yet to be established, an investigator said some neighbours reported that the couple had an argument the night before. To be sure, there is no evidence linking the argument to the murders so far.

Police have recovered CCTV footage from the street close to home which shows the accused running away around 5am, the investigator quoted above said. However, it is not immediately clear where he was heading. “His phone was switched off in Jahangirpuri.”