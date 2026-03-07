Mother charged with murder after daughters found dead in locked Malviya Nagar home

A 54-year-old woman, who was found unconscious with two of her daughters dead in different rooms at their home in Malviya Nagar F-Block on Thursday, allegedly killed her daughters and then tried to die by suicide over strained relationship with her husband and financial dependence on others, police said on Friday. They said a case of murder was registered against her and they are trying to establish the sequence of events. Police broke a window above the main door to gain access to the house and found the 34-year-old daughter in one room with a pillow on her face and the other room locked. (Hindustan Times file photo for representation)

Police said that family members and neighbours revealed that the woman had not been on talking terms with her husband for the past seven to eight years, despite living in the same house.

An officer said according to the woman’s relatives, she wanted her younger daughter to pursue law abroad, but could not arrange funds. “A few years ago, the woman left her home with her daughters and stayed for a year in Mumbai with her late sister, but eventually returned to her husband. Her parents died years ago,” the officer said.

The woman and her daughters, aged 34 and 28, had locked their house from inside on Thursday evening and the husband, 61, called the police after they failed to open the door. Police said the 34-year-old woman was intellectually challenged and the 28-year-old was pursuing law degree from the University of Delhi.

Neighbour Lalit Thakur, 42, said the husband owns a garment store in Greater Kailash and returns home around 5pm every day. “He pressed the doorbell but no one answered. He called labourers to try to break the lock but failed and then called his brother. Eventually, they called the police,” he said.

Police broke a window above the main door to gain access to the house and found the 34-year-old daughter in one room with a pillow on her face and the other room locked. “We broke it open and found the 28-year-old daughter dead on the bed and their mother on the floor, unconscious. She is suspected to have consumed a poisonous concoction,” the officer said.

Police said they are waiting for the woman to recover at AIIMS, where she is admitted, to ascertain the incident trigger.