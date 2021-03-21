IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mumbai: After Antilia case, NIA takes over probe in Hiran’s death
Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune team and NIA forensic experts took suspended Mumbai police personnel Sachin Vaze to the crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside Antilla on February 25, to recreate the crime scene on Saturday. (HT FILE)
Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune team and NIA forensic experts took suspended Mumbai police personnel Sachin Vaze to the crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside Antilla on February 25, to recreate the crime scene on Saturday. (HT FILE)
delhi news

Mumbai: After Antilia case, NIA takes over probe in Hiran’s death

BJP says happy NIA probing both cases as CM cannot save Vaze; Sena denies claim, says ATS, Mumbai Police capable
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:57 AM IST

The Centre on Saturday suo motu handed over the probe into Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the SUV laden with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month.

The NIA will take over the case from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which has been investigating the possible murder of Hiran, a 48-year-old Thane-based auto spare parts dealer, who is linked to the Scorpio that was found with 20 loose gelatin sticks, and a threatening letter addressed to the Ambanis, outside their Antilia residence on February 25.

NIA officials will take over case files including the post mortem report of Hiran after re-registering the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the ATS on March 7 against unknown persons for the charge of murder.

The NIA arrested suspended police officer Sachin Vaze on March 13 for purportedly planting the explosives in the Scorpio. The ATS has also questioned Vaze over his role in Hiran’s death after it came to light through the statement of Hiran’s wife, Vimla, that the two knew each other.

The ATS on Saturday sought Vaze’s custody in the murder investigation, but the NIA special court scheduled the hearing to March 25, when his custody with the NIA ends.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) used its power under Section 8 of the NIA Act, which says that any connected offence related to a scheduled offence already under investigation, in which the suspect is same, can also be taken over by the central anti-terror agency.

The ATS approached the special NIA court on Saturday seeking Vaze’s custody, but the court scheduled the hearing to March 25, when Vaze’s NIA custody ends.

After Hiran’s body washed up ashore at a creek in Thane district on March 5, Hiran’s wife, Vimla (43) gave a statement to the ATS, which led them to file a murder case against unknown persons. Vimla told the ATS that she suspected that Vaze, who knew Hiran well, had a hand in his death.

Vaze was also lead investigator in the explosives case, before it was briefly handed over to the ATS. The NIA took charge of the case on March 9.

“NIA has information Vaze had even called Hiran for questioning when he was the Investigating Officer (IO) of the SUV case. We are trying to establish the chain of events after that,” an NIA official said on condition of anonymity.

Vaze had borrowed the SUV that was found parked outside Antilia, in November 2020 and returned it to Hiran on February 5. Hiran had later reported the car stolen on February 18, a day after he had met Vaze outside the police headquarters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Vaze, who was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch, was suspended after Vimla’s allegations became the centre of a political storm between the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking his arrest while the House was in session.

On March 13, a Thane district and sessions court denied Vaze’s anticipatory bail plea and said that his custodial interrogation in Hiran’s murder investigation was “necessary”.

The NIA has identified Vaze’s co-conspirators in bomb conspiracy case and some arrests are likely to happen after all the evidence is gathered, officials said.

The NIA team on Friday reconstructed the crime scene at Carmichael Road, where the Ambanis live and the Scorpio was found parked. The probe agency is also examining several suspects and witnesses that include Mumbai police officers and some private persons, said an officer, who did not want to be named.

HT had reported that NIA’s investigations revealed that Vaze had planned the explosive conspiracy with some other players.

Political reactions

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday said in a press conference that the party is happy that the NIA is looking at both the cases now and that the Chief Minister cannot save Vaze any longer.

The BJP, including leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, has been alleging that Shiv Sena – a party that Vaze had joined when he had retired from the force in 2007 till he was reinstated in 2020 – had been protecting Vaze’s involvement in the case.

The claim has been repeatedly refuted by the party, including CM Uddhav Thackeray who had said that the investigation will be conducted in a free and fair manner, and anyone found guilty would be punished. However, editorials in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana had criticized the NIA taking over the explosives investigation.

He said, “I recently spoke with the family of Mansukh Hiren and they are satisfied with the investigation. Antilia and Mansukh Hiren murder is one case which will now be investigated by a single agency. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tried to save Vaze by separating both the investigation,” Somaiya said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the NIA taking over the probe into Hiran’s death was not a setback to the Mumbai police or the Maharashtra government.

“There was no need for the NIA to take up the probe into the explosives-laden SUV and Mansukh Hiran case. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai police were capable of investigating them,” Raut said in Nashik.

“However, the Centre is looking for opportunities to see how theMaha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government can be put in a spot. You can bring the CIA or KGB...It makes no difference. It is not a setback to the Mumbai police of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government,” he said.

Investigations continue

Earlier this week, NIA had recovered the original number plate of the Scorpio from a Mercedes Benz purportedly being used by Vaze, 6-7 other number plates; a set of clothes which Vaze had apparently changed after the SUV was dropped at Carmichael Road around 2.20 am on February 25; 5.75 lakh cash and a currency counting machine apart from kerosene oil suspected to have been used to burn the oversized Kurta worn by the suspect.

Forensic officials on Friday said that the NIA team made Vaze walk on paths marked with start and end points, while two forensic teams took pictures and made a video for gait analysis.

The images will be fed in a computerised system along with parameters like height, weight and width of the person which will be compared to the video from a CCTV grab that emerged last week, showing a man in what seemed to be a PPE kit or a long kurta, with his face covered, walking on Carmichael Road, when the SUV was parked.

A NIA team visited the house of Sachin Vaze on Saturday afternoon for over two hours. Also, the deputy commissioner of police, of ATS, Rajkumar Shinde visited the Thane ATS office in Wagle estate for investigation purpose.

A team comprising three NIA officials accompanied by local police also visited Vaze’s Saket Complex residence in Thane. “The team reached the house at 12:30pm on Saturday and was there till almost till 2:30pm. This was their second visit to Vaze’s house, the team had earlier visited for over six hours on Wednesday,” a police officer said.

With inputs from Manish K Pathak and Faisal Tandel

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A woman wearing mask as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus stands in a crowded area near India Gate, in New Delhi. (AFP)
A woman wearing mask as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus stands in a crowded area near India Gate, in New Delhi. (AFP)
delhi news

Cases, positivity rate creep up in Capital

By Anonna Dutt, Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:17 AM IST
  • The second official also added that people who were not exposed previously to the infection may have begun mixing among themselves more, giving the virus access to more vulnerable people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune team and NIA forensic experts took suspended Mumbai police personnel Sachin Vaze to the crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside Antilla on February 25, to recreate the crime scene on Saturday. (HT FILE)
Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune team and NIA forensic experts took suspended Mumbai police personnel Sachin Vaze to the crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside Antilla on February 25, to recreate the crime scene on Saturday. (HT FILE)
delhi news

Mumbai: After Antilia case, NIA takes over probe in Hiran’s death

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:57 AM IST
BJP says happy NIA probing both cases as CM cannot save Vaze; Sena denies claim, says ATS, Mumbai Police capable
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi reports over 800 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, highest daily spike this year

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The coronavirus tally in Delhi has gone up to 647,161 and a total of 10,955 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some schools said they would be following a first-come-first-serve system for nursery admissions.(HT Archive)
Some schools said they would be following a first-come-first-serve system for nursery admissions.(HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi: Parents demand reopening of schools for primary students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The protesting parents, led by the Delhi State Public Schools' Management Association, said that since anganwadis, courts, and classes from 9th till 12th standards have resumed functioning, the students of primary section should also be allowed back into schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kejriwal said his government had found a solution to deliver the raion at the doorstep of every household.(PTI)
Kejriwal said his government had found a solution to deliver the raion at the doorstep of every household.(PTI)
delhi news

Ready to accept Centre's conditions on doorstep ration scheme: Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Under the scheme, the Delhi government plans to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janki Devi Memorial College conducted the first online fest t o happen in DU. Some events like dance and drama were displays of pre-recorded work.
Janki Devi Memorial College conducted the first online fest t o happen in DU. Some events like dance and drama were displays of pre-recorded work.
delhi news

DU’s first online fest rocked the campus!

By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST
The Janki Devi Memorial College became the first DU college to recently host their college fest called Symphony 2021 completely online! This was a month long virtual fest - a first that’s ever happened in DU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University freshers recently visited the campus and had some interesting experiences and observances to share.
Delhi University freshers recently visited the campus and had some interesting experiences and observances to share.
delhi news

Outstation students wowed on first campus visit

By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Freshers have finally begun paying a visit to Delhi, to check out their colleges and campuses. From their first brush with campus ka khaana to encountering Dilli ke rickshaw wallas, they share their interesting first hand experiences with us.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters in the Capital have found happiness in helping others during the pandemic.
Youngsters in the Capital have found happiness in helping others during the pandemic.
delhi news

International Day of Happiness: Finding joy in others’ smiles

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:47 PM IST
“I realised that making them happy made me happier
READ FULL STORY
Close
Conservationists in the Capital are trying to raise awareness about protecting House Sparrows (photo for representational purposes). (Photo: Shyam Sharma/HT)
Conservationists in the Capital are trying to raise awareness about protecting House Sparrows (photo for representational purposes). (Photo: Shyam Sharma/HT)
delhi news

World Sparrow Day: Bringing back our childhood sound of music

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Conservationists in the city are trying to raise the cause of the House Sparrow, the state bird of Delhi, which currently sits on the red list of the endangered species of IUCN.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bazaar shifted to Mahila Haat, an exhibition space across the road from Delite Cinema, the very landmark from where the bazaar used to start.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
The bazaar shifted to Mahila Haat, an exhibition space across the road from Delite Cinema, the very landmark from where the bazaar used to start.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Old wine in a new bottle

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:39 AM IST
  • Sunday Book Bazaar tries to get normal in new times, with a new address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly man gets a Covid vaccine at a city hospital. The city recorded 716 cases on Friday, the maximum this year so far. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT)
An elderly man gets a Covid vaccine at a city hospital. The city recorded 716 cases on Friday, the maximum this year so far. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT)
delhi news

In test-track-treat plan, Capital to focus on areas with low exposure

By Sweta Goswami, Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • At 716, the city on Friday recorded its highest number of cases in a single day this year. The increase in cases began sporadically early in March but have now turned into a steady trickle, rising from 368 new cases on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said there is a forecast of light rain in the city from March 22 to March 24, which would bring some relief from the rising temperatures.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said there is a forecast of light rain in the city from March 22 to March 24, which would bring some relief from the rising temperatures.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Mercury dips slightly, rain relief likely soon

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:04 AM IST
  • On Friday Delhi’s maximum was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The proposal, which includes the construction of a 14km long elevated corridor in South Delhi, aims at providing smooth access between Sarai Kale Khan and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
The proposal, which includes the construction of a 14km long elevated corridor in South Delhi, aims at providing smooth access between Sarai Kale Khan and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Nod for corridor between Sarai Kale Khan and IGIA

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • The proposal was tabled in the UTTIPEC meeting, chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi has around 7.2 million ration beneficiaries, according to government data.The distribution of ration is currently managed by a network of 2,000-odd fair price shops. (Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
Delhi has around 7.2 million ration beneficiaries, according to government data.The distribution of ration is currently managed by a network of 2,000-odd fair price shops. (Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
delhi news

Centre objects to AAP’s doorstep ration scheme

By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:23 AM IST
  • Union ministry of food and public distribution principally raised two objections — use of the term “mukhyamantri (chief minister)” for a scheme involving distribution of food grains allocated under the NFSA; and any change in delivery mechanism can only be done through a Parliament amendment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Daily Covid cases cross 700-mark, a first since Dec; positivity rate also on the uptick

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 700-mark on Friday -- it touched 716 -- for the first time since December-end, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP