New Delhi, An absconding murder accused was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, an official said on Saturday. Murder accused held after brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi (Unplash/ Representaive photo)

A semi-automatic pistol and live ammunition were recovered from his instance, police said.

The accused, identified as Rihan, was wanted in connection with a murder case registered at Welcome police station.

"He was also found involved in six previous criminal cases related to robbery, theft and offences under the Arms Act," a senior police officer said.

According to police, information regarding Rihan's whereabouts was received late on Friday night, following which a team laid a trap near Jheel Park. At around 11 pm, the suspect was spotted entering the park and was identified by an informer.

When the police team signalled him to stop for checking, Rihan allegedly attempted to flee. During the chase, he pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the pursuing policemen, police said.

A head constable narrowly escaped the first shot and warned the accused to surrender. However, Rihan allegedly fired a second round, which also missed the policeman. Police said the accused then fired a third round, which struck the bulletproof jacket worn by the head constable.

"Assessing the threat posed by the accused, the policeman fired a controlled shot aimed at his leg in self-defence. The bullet struck Rihan below the knee, causing him to fall, after which he was overpowered and taken into custody," the officer said.

The injured accused was shifted to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Crime and forensic teams later examined the spot. During interrogation, Rihan allegedly admitted his involvement in the murder case and disclosed that he had an ongoing dispute with the deceased's brother.

Further investigation is underway.