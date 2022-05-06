‘My son may be killed…’: Tajinder Bagga's father seeks probe into son's arrest
The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint by the father of Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was arrested earlier in the day by Punjab Police over charges of threatening Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, news agency ANI reported.
The complaint filed by Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh has sought urgent action into the events leading to his son's arrest. The FIR alleges that a group of men with some carrying weapons barged into the BJP leader's house.
In his complaint, Singh has alleged that he was slapped for questioning the group of men who had barged into his house asking for the BJP leader's whereabouts. The FIR filed at the Janakpuri police station claims that Bagga urged the men to let him wear his turban before taken away but he was dragged out of the house without being allowed to do so. In the FIR, Preet Pal Singh has alleged that his son may be killed and requests that his life be saved.
“I have filed a police complaint that I was hit by Punjab Police personnel. I have not spoken to Tajinder yet. I thank Delhi Police for their cooperation,” Singh was quoted by ANI.
“We said it's not right to make fun of someone's anguish & to mock Kashmir Files & that they (AAP) should apologise. As they didn't seek apology, he (Tejinder Bagga) said that BJYM won't let them live peacefully,” Bagga's mother said.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a staunch critic of the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by a team of Punjab Police officials from his Janakpuri residence in the national capital. However, the vehicle carrying him from Delhi to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police rushed to Kurukshetra and was handed Bagga's custody by the Haryana Police.
