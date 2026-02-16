Nabi Karim metro station to provide intra-line change

The upcoming Nabi Karim metro station on the extended Magenta Line has been designed to act as a unique junction, where the metro line will loop back and intersect with itself and allow passengers to travel towards multiple directions on the same Magenta Line. (Photo for representation)

The state-of-the art underground station will appear twice on the extended Botanical Garden–Inderlok corridor, with two floors enabling passengers to travel to different directions.

“The station will be the first ever interchange facility on the Delhi Metro network to provide interchange facility within the same Magenta Line,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at Delhi Metro.

“The station shall consist of four underground levels, one ground floor, and eight upper levels. Above the surface, two floors shall be used for commercial purposes, and the rest shall be utilised for parking — accommodating about 3,200 cars. The total land area would be around 26,000 square metres,” Dayal added.

The Delhi Metro had announced on February 12 that the Magenta Line would become the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network and feature the highest number of interchange stations at 21.

Currently operating over a 39.3-km stretch, the Magenta Line will expand to around 88.4km once all sanctioned extensions are completed, according to the Delhi Metro.

Under the recently approved Phase V(A), the RK Ashram–Indraprastha corridor via Central Vista will be integrated into the Magenta Line. This will be in addition to the Indraprastha–Inderlok corridor under Phase IV, which has now been redesignated as part of the Magenta Line. Earlier, this section was planned as an extension of the Green Line.

“While the Nabi Karim station will be a part of the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Margextension of the Magenta Line on one level, it will be a part of the further extension of the Magenta Line from Inderlok to Indraprastha on the other,” Dayal explained.

He added that the total alignment from Botanical Garden to Inderlok via Janakpuri West, RK Ashram Marg, Indraprastha and finally Inderlok–the Nabi Karim station will feature twice on the map.

DMRC said that it has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for developing the building area above the ground. Officials said the work is already underway for this station, as part of Phase-IV extension of the Metro from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram.

Once fully complete, the Magenta Line will also have the highest number of interchange stations at 21. While four interchange stations currently exist on the Line, 17 more interchange stations, including Kalindi Kunj, Chirag Delhi, Terminal-1 IGI Airport, Peeragarhi, Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk), Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, New Delhi and Inderlok, will be added under Phase IV and Phase V(A) expansions.