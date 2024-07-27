NCCF to sell tomatoes at 60/kg at these locations amid soaring prices

To provide relief to consumers amid skyrocketing tomato prices, the National Cooperative Consumer's Federation (NCCF) on Saturday announced the sale of tomatoes at reduced rates at various strategic locations across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). People crowd near an NCCF mobile van outside Krishi Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday to purchase tomatoes at a subsidised rate. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo/ File)

Starting July 29, tomatoes will be made available at ₹60 per kg at Krishi Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Colony, Hauz Khas Head Office, Parliament Street, INA Market, Mandi House, Kailash Colony, I.T.O, South Extension, Moti Nagar, Dwarka, Noida Sector 14 and Sector 76, Rohini, and Gurugram.

This move comes in response to the recent surge in tomato prices, which soared to ₹100 per kg last week in retail markets of the national capital. The sharp rise in prices has been attributed to adverse weather conditions, including extreme heat followed by excessive rainfall, which have disrupted supplies across the country.

Read: Why onion, tomato prices rose in 2 years. Economic Survey's ‘climate’ reason

According to data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi were ruling at ₹93 per kg on July 20, while the all-India average price stood at ₹73.76 per kg.

A senior official from the Department of Consumer Affairs noted, "Prices of tomato, potato, and onion are ruling high in Delhi and some other cities. Extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall disrupted supplies, causing a spike in prices in consuming areas."

Mother Dairy's retail outlets, Safal, sold tomatoes at ₹100 per kg in the national capital. Other vegetable prices were also on the rise, with onions priced at ₹46.90 per kg and potatoes at ₹41.90 per kg at Mother Dairy stores in West Delhi. The government data indicated that the rate of onions was ₹50 per kg and potatoes ₹40 per kg in Delhi, with the all-India average prices at ₹44.16 per kg for onions and ₹37.22 per kg for potatoes.

Sponge gourd (tori) was being sold at ₹59 per kg, bitter gourd (karela) at ₹49 per kg, french beans at ₹89 per kg, lady finger (bhindi) at ₹49 per kg, and tinda (round gourd) at ₹119 per kg. Green capsicum was priced at ₹119 per kg, small brinjal at ₹49 per kg, big brinjal at ₹59 per kg, pointed gourd (parval) at ₹49 per kg, bottle gourd (ghiya) at ₹39 per kg, and arvi (taro root) at ₹69 per kg. Unseasonal cauliflower was available at ₹139 per kg at Safal stores.