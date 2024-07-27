 NCCF to sell tomatoes at ₹60/kg at these locations amid soaring prices | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCCF to sell tomatoes at 60/kg at these locations amid soaring prices

ByHT News Desk
Jul 27, 2024 07:15 PM IST

The National Cooperative Consumer's Federation (NCCF) will start selling tomatoes at ₹60 per kg from July 29 at various locations across Delhi-NCR.

To provide relief to consumers amid skyrocketing tomato prices, the National Cooperative Consumer's Federation (NCCF) on Saturday announced the sale of tomatoes at reduced rates at various strategic locations across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

People crowd near an NCCF mobile van outside Krishi Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday to purchase tomatoes at a subsidised rate. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo/ File)
People crowd near an NCCF mobile van outside Krishi Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday to purchase tomatoes at a subsidised rate. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo/ File)

Starting July 29, tomatoes will be made available at 60 per kg at Krishi Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Colony, Hauz Khas Head Office, Parliament Street, INA Market, Mandi House, Kailash Colony, I.T.O, South Extension, Moti Nagar, Dwarka, Noida Sector 14 and Sector 76, Rohini, and Gurugram.

This move comes in response to the recent surge in tomato prices, which soared to 100 per kg last week in retail markets of the national capital. The sharp rise in prices has been attributed to adverse weather conditions, including extreme heat followed by excessive rainfall, which have disrupted supplies across the country.

Read: Why onion, tomato prices rose in 2 years. Economic Survey's ‘climate’ reason

According to data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi were ruling at 93 per kg on July 20, while the all-India average price stood at 73.76 per kg.

A senior official from the Department of Consumer Affairs noted, "Prices of tomato, potato, and onion are ruling high in Delhi and some other cities. Extreme heat followed by spells of excess rainfall disrupted supplies, causing a spike in prices in consuming areas."

Mother Dairy's retail outlets, Safal, sold tomatoes at 100 per kg in the national capital. Other vegetable prices were also on the rise, with onions priced at 46.90 per kg and potatoes at 41.90 per kg at Mother Dairy stores in West Delhi. The government data indicated that the rate of onions was 50 per kg and potatoes 40 per kg in Delhi, with the all-India average prices at 44.16 per kg for onions and 37.22 per kg for potatoes.

Sponge gourd (tori) was being sold at 59 per kg, bitter gourd (karela) at 49 per kg, french beans at 89 per kg, lady finger (bhindi) at 49 per kg, and tinda (round gourd) at 119 per kg. Green capsicum was priced at 119 per kg, small brinjal at 49 per kg, big brinjal at 59 per kg, pointed gourd (parval) at 49 per kg, bottle gourd (ghiya) at 39 per kg, and arvi (taro root) at 69 per kg. Unseasonal cauliflower was available at 139 per kg at Safal stores.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / NCCF to sell tomatoes at 60/kg at these locations amid soaring prices
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On