New Delhi, The National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Tuesday launched a gender sensitisation campaign titled 'Aakankshaon Ke Pankh' at the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station to promote women's safety and awareness among commuters. NCRTC launches gender sensitisation drive at Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station

The campaign, launched under the Nirbhaya Fund of the Government of India by NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel, aims to sensitise passengers, encourage community participation and highlight safety initiatives across the Namo Bharat system, according to a statement.

It said the campaign will focus on creating a safe and respectful travel environment through a combination of infrastructure measures and awareness activities.

As part of the initiative, measures such as CCTV surveillance outside station premises, well-lit surroundings, SOS features in the 'Namo Bharat Connect' mobile application and a dedicated women's safety helpline will be strengthened, it said.

The campaign will also include awareness programmes such as films, 'nukkad nataks', workshops and community engagement activities to promote gender sensitivity and responsible behaviour among commuters, it mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Goel said ensuring a safe and respectful environment for every commuter is a priority and emphasised that safety is a shared responsibility beyond infrastructure.

He said the campaign, planned for the next five years, aims to build awareness and encourage social participation for safer travel for women.

Nirbhaya's parents, Asha Devi and Badrinath Singh, attended the event as special guests.

Asha Devi shared her experiences and expressed hope for improving safety conditions, noting that initiatives like Namo Bharat are a positive step forward.

Journalist and motivational speaker Richa Aniruddha also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility and the role of society in ensuring women's safety.

During the event, two films on gender sensitisation and women's empowerment were screened. A 'Gratitude Wall' was also inaugurated at the station, where participants shared messages acknowledging women who have influenced their lives, according to the statement.

Additionally, a nukkad natak and a gender sensitisation workshop for last-mile connectivity drivers were organised as part of the outreach efforts, it said.

Posters and banners have also been installed across trains and stations to spread awareness about gender sensitivity and respectful conduct, it said, adding that the initiative reinforces NCRTC's commitment to making public transport safe, inclusive and responsive to the needs of all commuters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.