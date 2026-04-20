New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has submitted a compliance report before the National Green Tribunal detailing action to regulate the feeding of pigeons, monkeys, cattle and stray dogs, and to address related sanitation concerns, officials said on Monday. NDMC identifies pigeon, stray dogs feeding points, ramps up sanitation

According to the report filed on Friday, the civic body has identified pigeon feeding points in its area and directed the staff to regularly penalise people causing insanitary conditions.

"In the last three months to identify locations of pigeon feeding points, 23 challans were done in January 2026, 14 in February 2026 and 39 in March 2026, and directions were issued to challan regularly the persons creating insanitary conditions," the report stated, adding that the enforcement department has also removed unauthorised vendors from the concerned areas.

Daily cleaning is also being carried out at such locations, the officials said.

Regarding stray dogs, the NDMC said it has taken steps through the Palika ABC Society to regulate feeding. Around 100 designated feeding points have been identified and 100 instruction boards installed.

Awareness campaigns have been conducted with resident welfare associations, and regular monitoring is being carried out to ensure compliance, the report said.

Several steps to stop monkey and cattle feeding and maintaining cleanliness are being carried out, they said.

Awareness programmes, including nukkad nataks, were held at various locations, while messages were shared on social media and the official website, the report said.

The civic body said it has engaged an authorised monkey catcher agency and more than 2,000 monkeys have been trapped and rehabilitated.

"The captured monkeys are safely transported and released after veterinary certification," it said.

Four challans have also been issued against persons feeding monkeys and causing littering.

The report said boards have been installed at feeding points, awareness drives conducted, and langur cutouts placed at different locations.

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