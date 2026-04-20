NDMC tightens measures against pigeon feeding in Delhi, NGT told

New Delhi: Pigeon feeding point at Palika Bazar near Regal in New Delhi on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a submission before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that it has initiated a crackdown on pigeon feeding spots within its jurisdiction by issuing challans to those who feed pigeons in public areas.

According to NDMC data, the council has issued 76 challans since the start of 2026, in addition to conducting regular cleaning drives at prominent pigeon feeding points.

The April 9 submission, uploaded on April 17, follows a plea filed by school student Armaan Palliwal before the tribunal last May, which flagged the health impacts caused by pigeons. In the plea, seen by HT, the student said that feeding and proliferation of pigeons leads to droppings on footpaths, pavements and traffic islands. The plea stated that when these points are cleaned, the toxic particulates from dried droppings mix with dust and pollute the environment, causing health impacts – including serious lung diseases such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which causes lung scarring and breathing difficulties.

On May 29, the NGT issued notices to land-owning agencies and civic bodies in Delhi, seeking details of the action being taken in this regard.

In compliance, the NDMC said it had begun acting on such points. “A survey was carried out by sanitation supervisory staff to identify locations of such points, and directions were issued to challan those who create unsanitary conditions. Daily cleaning of these points is also being undertaken by the public health department (of the NDMC) on a regular basis,” said the submission.

According to NDMC data a total of 23 challans were issued in January, 14 in February and 39 in March 2026. An NDMC official said that while no specific provision exists for feeding pigeons, the challans are being issued for creating unsanitary conditions through the feeding process. “This is to maintain public health and sanitation,” the official said. NDMC did not specify the penalty it is imposing currently on offenders.

The action comes as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began issuing similar challans against pigeon feeding points. In February, the MCD issued 20 challans across Najafgarh and central zones for people creating “nuisance and unhygienic conditions” in public. The fines––between ₹200 and ₹500––were issued for pigeon feeding around Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Mundka Industrial area, near Ansal Plaza and at Dwarka’s 11, 13 and 23, among others, officials said.

Studies have found that pigeon droppings and their feathers can lead to diseases such as histoplasmosis, candidiasis and cryptococcosis, which can be fatal in some cases. The birds, in some cases, carry ectoparasites, including bed bugs and yellow mealworms.

In several regions across the world, pigeons are considered an invasive species as they are quick breeders––hatching chicks up to six times a year. Experts said such feeding points create two problems: providing food security to pigeons while acting as breeding grounds for diseases.

“When there is ample food, they are able to breed rapidly. At the same time, these points attract mice and pigeon droppings, which also carry a number of diseases. In short, these locations become hotspots for diseases, and to safeguard public health, prevention of such points is necessary while ensuring regular cleaning,” said Faiyaz Khudsar, scientist in-charge at (Delhi Development Authority) DDA’s biodiversity parks programme.

In Mumbai last July, feeding of pigeons in public was stopped due to severe health hazards. The move, however, was met with criticism and protests from some sections of society, especially from the Jain community.

Enforcement against monkey feeding

According to NDMC, it is organising awareness programmes to crack down on feeding monkeys in public places. “Four challans have also been issued against those feeding monkeys and causing littering,” the affidavit said.

It added that such drives were conducted in Hanuman Mandir, Tolstoy Marg, Krishi Bhawan, Shivaji Bridge, Malcha market and Sarojini Nagar, among others.

“Nukkad Nataks are being organised to create awareness on garbage disposal and the harmful effects of feeding monkeys,” the submission stated, adding that they are also deploying authorised monkey catchers and placing langur cutouts.