NDMC to begin drive to clean Nehru Park lake

With thick algae blanketing its surface and fountains spewing green-tinted water, the lake inside Nehru Park has become a pale shadow of the scenic landmark that it once was. Now, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to hire an agency to carry out an eight-month clean-up and rejuvenation project using bio-remediation, algae filtration, and oxygen-boosting treatments, officials said. A view of the water body of Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

A notice inviting tenders for the maintenance of the lake was issued by NDMC, with the selected agency expected to oversee the upkeep for around eight months. Officials said the quality of the water body has deteriorated significantly due to algal bloom.

According to the tender document, the scope of work includes regular cleaning, removal of floating debris, maintenance of aquatic plants, and treatment of water sludge and visible contamination. The agency will use liquid biological agents and algae filtration equipment to purify the water and clear sludge. To curb algal blooms in the lake’s fountains, a natural algaecide will be applied on a monthly basis.

NDMC plans to operate aeration machines and regularly add oxygenating agents to improve water quality. The treatment will use 40 litres of natural algaecide, 80 litres of bio-catalyst concentrate, and 250 kilograms of oxygen-enhancing compounds.

This is not the first time the lake has undergone treatment. In August last year, NDMC carried out a similar bio-remediation project over three months, although on a smaller scale with reduced quantities of treatment agents. As of Thursday, the lake continued to show signs of degradation, with visible algae and floating sludge accumulating along the edges, and the fountains releasing water tinged with a greenish hue.

Located near Gate No. 3 on Neeti Marg, the landscaped lake spans around 5,000 square metres. It underwent a major revamp in 2020, which included the installation of fountains, coloured lighting, a stage deck surrounded by water for events, and seating areas.

Nehru Park, spread across 75 acres in the heart of the capital, is a key green space bordered by diplomatic enclaves, state houses, and high commissions. Established in 1969, it continues to serve as a popular blue-green lung for central Delhi residents and a favoured destination for morning walkers and joggers.