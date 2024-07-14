NDMC to launch 19.3crore road-sweeping project

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has invited bids for a ₹19.3 crore project for the mechanical sweeping and cleaning of 119 main roads in New Delhi, senior officials said. The project, spanning three years, aims to cover a total road length of 415 kilometres with six mechanical sweepers operating during the day and four at night, an official said requesting anonymity. The bidding process for operators is expected to conclude by July 26, they added. According to NDMC’s sweeping plan, the sweeping machines will have a designated transit point for the disposal of accumulated silt and filth, with waste collected and disposed of weekly. (HT Photo)

Under this project, all roads will be cleaned once daily, with Connaught Place receiving additional cleaning twice a day. A civic official said that the mechanical road sweepers will be functioning with a wet cleaning mechanism without the formation of dust. “The 119 roads covered under this project include major avenue roads included are Janpath, Ashoka Road, Raisina Road, Minto Road, and the C-hexagon around India Gate. Roads in diplomatic areas and more than 20 roundabouts are also covered,” the official added.

NDMC oversees a road length of over 1298 kilometres and 372 kilometres of footpaths within its 42.7 sq. km jurisdiction in central Delhi, which includes Lutyens Delhi, Connaught Place, seat of power of central government, Supreme Court, Pandara Road, Kidwai Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Chanakya Puri, Netaji Nagar, Moti Bagh, among others. The area hosts a resident population of 0.25 million and a floating population of 1.6-2.0 million daily, boasting a 48% green cover compared to Delhi’s 21%.

According to NDMC’s sweeping plan, the sweeping machines will have a designated transit point for the disposal of accumulated silt and filth, with waste collected and disposed of weekly. Each mechanical road sweeper will cover 36 kilometres per shift, verified through camera recordings and physical checks, the NDMC report stated. The sweeping speed is set at six kilometres per hour.

Under a separate project, NDMC is also working towards introducing ‘airport-like’ mechanised cleaning and housekeeping in several markets and commercial hubs. The council has already cleared the proposal for mechanized housekeeping works at Palika Bazar near Connaught Place, Yashwant Place Market, Chanakya Bhawan, Local Shopping Center at East Kidwai Nagar complex, SBS (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) place, Palika Place complex and Mohan Singh Place market near Baba Kharak Singh market and Palika Bhawan. In 2023, NDMC also initiated the mechanized cleaning of the Hanuman temple complex on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Additionally, under this project, council plans to introduce special cleaning machines like truck-mounted mechanical road sweepers, walk-behind sweepers, scrubbing machines, jetting equipment and mechanized litter picker machines to ensure a dust-free and environment-friendly environment.