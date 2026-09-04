New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has drawn up a list of 99 new and ongoing projects for weekly review and monitoring as part of a new framework aimed at speeding up implementation and fixing accountability, its chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said. NDMC to monitor 99 projects weekly through dashboard to speed up implementation

The civic body has also developed an in-house dashboard to monitor project progress, identify bottlenecks and slippages, and track outcomes.

"Today we prepared a list of 99 projects for reviewing and monitoring on weekly basis," Dwivedi said in a post on X.

He said the framework would help expedite projects through regular monitoring for quick decision-making and by identifying priorities.

The dashboard will allow officials to monitor each project, fix accountability, capture bottlenecks and track delays and outcomes, he said.

Dwivedi said the Council hoped to "double the speed of implementation with better quality and outcomes".

In another post, the NDMC chairman highlighted the work carried out at Nehru Park here, saying several issues there had been addressed over the past 21 days.

He said brown patches in the park were being turned into green areas, non-functional water ATMs had been restored and sweeping and cleaning had improved.

"Toilets at the park are now opened on time in the morning and are better maintained, while two previously non-functional fountains have also been restored," Dwivedi said.

He also highlighted the use of a drip irrigation system and water harvesting facilities in the park, besides a revamp of its zero-waste collection system.

"Decent work in last 21 days," Dwivedi said while sharing the update on the park, which is developed and maintained by the NDMC.

The weekly review mechanism and dashboard are expected to provide the civic body with a more structured way to track projects and address delays.

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