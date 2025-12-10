Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
NDMC to set up sculpture park, host activities in Delhi’s Nehru Park

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 03:56 am IST

NDMC plans a sculpture park at Nehru Park, hosting a month-long symposium with 15 top sculptors to create 10-15 ft sculptures, officials announced.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to set up a sculpture park at the Nehru Park, and will organise a month-long symposium, hosting 15 eminent sculptors to present their work and create live sculptures, officials announced on Tuesday.

NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal visited the park on Tuesday to identify a location for the sculpture park, with Padma Shri awardee and sculptor Adwait Gadanayak, and sculptor Tutu Patnaik in tow.

“During the inspection, it was decided that a committee will be formed to finalise the site for the sculpture park. Following this, NDMC will organise a month-long symposium in which around 15 eminent sculptors from across the country will be invited, including several Padma and national award-winning artists. These artists will create live sculptures during the event; each sculpture will be approximately 10–15 feet tall, and will be installed in the newly developed Sculpture Park here,” Chahal said.

Chahal said that the NDMC established an Art & Culture Department in May 2025, and that a budget of 40 crore has been allocated for art and cultural activities, which constitutes about 1% of NDMC’s total expenditure. “Additionally, NDMC has created an Urban Arts & Culture Forum to systematically advance cultural activities. This forum will play a key role in showcasing and promoting the nation’s rich art and heritage,” an NDMC official said.

AI Summary AI Summary

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to establish a sculpture park at Nehru Park, hosting a month-long symposium featuring 15 eminent sculptors who will create live sculptures. A budget of ₹40 crore has been allocated for art and cultural activities. The NDMC aims to promote the nation’s rich art heritage through this initiative, initiated by its Art & Culture Department formed in May 2025.