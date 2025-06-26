NDMC approves mech sweepers, pink toiles and temple upkeep

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a series of civic infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing public amenities in Lutyens’ Delhi, including procurement of new mechanical road sweepers (MRS), construction of “pink toilets” for women in all major markets, and the beautification of key temple complexes, officials said. NDMC on Wednesday approved a series of civic infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing public amenities in Lutyens’ Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

Wednesday’s council meeting, chaired by area MLA and Delhi government minister Parvesh Verma, was also attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra, and vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal.

Besides taking up policy matters, the council also unanimously passed a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency in 1975, calling it a “dark phase” that trampled civil liberties and democratic institutions. “The resolution marks the 50th anniversary of Emergency and recalls how citizens’ fundamental rights, civil liberties, and democratic institutions were brutally suppressed during the 21-month Emergency,” Chahal said.

Among the major decisions was the launch of a comprehensive temple beautification plan. “From Hanuman Mandir, Kali Mata Mandir, Valmiki Temple, Bhairon Temple — complexes of all major temples will be beautified for which a panel is being formed. Beautification efforts will include horticulture, lighting, and seating areas for devotees,” Verma said.

To address dust pollution and ensure year-round road cleaning, NDMC approved the procurement of five new CNG-operated mechanical sweepers. Diesel-operated sweepers are no longer permitted under National Green Tribunal norms, and the Central Pollution Control Board will fund the ₹6.7 crore project. “Our existing machines from 2017-18 break down frequently, impacting NDMC’s ability to meet its daily cleaning target of 365km of roads,” Chahal added.

Verma also announced a women-centric initiative to install at least one pink toilet in every market within NDMC limits. “These facilities will be staffed entirely by women and include vending machines for sanitary napkins, baby care areas, and drinking water,” he said.

The council also pledged to extend civic services to under-served areas such as JJ clusters and dhobi ghats. “Seva Bastis and dhobi ghats must be part of our larger urban development agenda. This is about inclusive governance,” Verma said.