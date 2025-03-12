NDMC’s plan to make a clock tower at Talkatora roundabout moves forward

The New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) plan to install a clock tower at Talkatora roundabout in central Delhi is moving forward, with the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) reviewing the proposal and seeking additional technical details, officials aware of the project said on Tuesday. Bells of the old Town hall clock tower are now kept in a glass frame, with replicas replacing the originals. (HT PHOTO)

An NDMC official said the commission has requested specifics on the tower’s design, materials, and maintenance. Soil investigations have deemed the site suitable, and officials expect project approval in the coming month, after which construction may begin.

“NDMC is preparing a detailed response on the questions raised by the commission. The project is likely to get DUAC approval in the coming month and work may start soon,” official added.

The clock tower is part of a broader beautification effort to restore the “heritage look” of Lutyens’ Delhi.

The official quoted above said that the idea for the project emerged last April during a public space inspection by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. “The vacant area near Talkatora Stadium was identified as the most suitable location, and the structure will feature four clocks, one facing each direction,” the official said.

Located at the intersection of Mandir Marg and Talkatora Road, the proposed tower will stand 22 meters tall. Since this requires an amendment to the city’s layout plan, NDMC has sought DUAC’s approval. A high-mast light currently at the site will be removed, and a lighting system may be installed atop the tower.

According to second official aware of the matter, DUAC held a detailed discussion with the architect and a presentation was made about the project. “DUAC officials have sought more details about the position of the proposed clock tower with the ridge, boundary wall, footpath, and road. Officials also observed that structures like clock towers are traditionally placed in high-footfall areas like markets or train stations,” official added.

They also recommended exploring alternative materials, such as steel, metal, and glass, to ensure durability and low maintenance. “Based on the inputs from the commission, alternate design options will be submitted along with clock’s manufacturer and other technical specifications,” official added.

Clock towers in Delhi

Clock towers are not new to Delhi. The New Delhi Town Hall near Jantar Mantar was built in 1933 and inaugurated by Viceroy Lord Willingdon. It housed four massive bells imported from Britain and installed in the tower by the former Imperial Municipal Committee (the precursor body of NDMC).

Timekeepers were deployed to ring the bells every hour, since wristwatches were not that common and it was considered an important function of the council to inform people about time. In the 1960s, these bells were replaced with modern clocks. The existing complex was constructed after demolishing the clock tower and existing 20-storey NDMC headquarters with brutalist design was completed in 1984.

“When the old Town hall was demolished, these bells were taken down. The clock was transferred to a building near Shivaji Stadium and the bells were hung at the entrance of the new building,” the official quoted above said.

The bells hanging at the reception then fell down in a storm and they are now stored under a glass frame in the reception area, with replicas replacing the originals.

Delhi also has functional clock towers at Sabzi Mandi area in North Delhi, one inside Rashtrapati Bhavan premises. Delhi’s oldest clock tower “Northbrook Clocktower” used to exist at Chandni Chowk outside the old Town Hall and was partially demolished in the 1950s after collapsing.