Nearly 1k participate in Delhi Queer Pride March 2026

Nearly 1,000 people from across India rallied for LGBTQ+ rights at the Delhi Queer Pride March on Sunday, demanding legal recognition for property transfers and health insurance. The annual event, a vibrant display of solidarity, also served as a testament to the community’s evolving visibility and ongoing struggle for equality. The Delhi Queer Pride Parade at Barakhamba Road on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Anupriya, 25, from Rohtak in Haryana, described the gathering as a space “free from rigid social gender constructs”.

“I am from Rohtak, where people are often very judgmental—they scrutinise everything, from how someone walks to how they speak. I’ve been told many times that I don’t fit the idea of a ‘perfect’ male,” said Anupriya, who travelled to Delhi solely to participate in the parade for the third time. “Here people are from different socio-economic and geographical backgrounds, but there’s a sense of equality.”

For those who have spent years fighting for legal recognition of the community, the march serves as a celebration of how far they have come. “When I came out in the 1990s, I had no community to show to my parents—everyone was in the closet. There was no pride then, only fear associated with identifying as LGBTQ+,” said Georgie, 48. “This generation, at least, has community support and visibility.”

Reflecting on the progress, Georgie added, “We fought for years for decriminalisation, and now we are in the next phase of that struggle. We are demanding rights in our partners’ property and the ability to be included in each other’s medical insurance. Access to health care, shelter, and security are basic needs, and our fight now is for legal recognition of those rights.”

The Delhi Queer Pride March, which began in 2008, has since become an annual event for supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.