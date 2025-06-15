NEET: 3 students from Delhi make it to top 10

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing the results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on Saturday, three residents of Delhi have starred in the top 10 performers. Avika Aggarwal, 17, who bagged AIR 5 with a percentile of 99.9996832. Aggarwal is also the top female performer in the NEET-UG entrance test this year (HT Photo)

Mrinal Kishore Jha secured an all-India rank 4 (AIR 4 ) with a percentile of 99.9998189.

A resident of Faridabad, Aggarwal went to Savitri Public School in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar for higher secondary studies.

“I could not sleep at all last night. Then today, around 9am, my teacher called and woke me up. It was phenomenal when I got to know that I was also the female topper in the country,” she told HT.

Aggarwal said her strategy for the preparation of the entrance exam included studying in phases and taking regular breaks to retain more.

“I prioritised sleep as well. I would study for one and half hours and then take a half-hour break,” she said, adding that her parents and teacher played a major role in this journey.

“My parents are both doctors and they understand the different phases and difficulties that come in the preparation period. Additionally, I really want to thank my physics teacher, as he was a great support at every step of the way,” she said.

Harsh Kedawat, a student from Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar 3 and a Noida resident, scored 99.9995474 percentile and bagged AIR 9.

He told HT that prioritising his health helped him perform well in the exam.

“I made sure that I slept eight hours every single night, right up to the examination day. Prioritising my sleep made sure that I was always well rested and had a clear mind,” Kedawat, 18, said.

“My parents had an immense contribution in this success. They helped me make a schedule, where I had to eat and watch television to wind down, sleep enough and also study 10-12 hours every single day. It helped with stress management,” Kedawat said, adding that his day was spent visiting his teachers, who were incredibly happy and celebrating the achievement.

Talking about his future, Kedawat said that he plans to relish the first year of medical school and then start preparing for NEET postgraduation exam.

According to data provided by the NTA, 63,046 students registered for the entrance test from Delhi this year, as compared to 68,139 students in 2024.

Out of the 63,046 candidates, 61,199 students appeared for the exam from Delhi and 40,331 students qualified.

In contrast, 66,132 students had appeared for the exam in 2024, out of which 46,811 qualified.