New academic session to be online for now, orders Delhi government

The Delhi government directed all schools in the national capital to continue classes in the online mode for the new academic session — it started on Thursday — and not to call students in-person to attend classes till further orders. The government has asked all schools to strictly comply with the directive.

Schools in Delhi have been conducting online classes and exams for all students till class 8 since March last year, owing to restrictions put in place to check the spread of Covid-19. Between January 18 and February 5, the Delhi government, however, had allowed schools to reopen for students of classes 9 to 12, to allow practical work and remedial lessons.

In a circular issued for all private and government schools on Thursday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said students of classes 9 to 12 (session 2020-21) may continue to come to school, with the due consent of parents, for their exams and practical work and will strictly and compulsorily adhere to Covid safety norms.

“It is again clarified that no student should be called to school for the fresh academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1, 2021, for students through digital modes,” the circular stated.

A majority of Delhi schools, both government and private, started their new academic session virtually on Thursday. Schools that had prepared to begin their session with in-person lessons for students of classes 9 to 12 also announced a switchback to online mode, following the government directive.

HT had on Wednesday reported that the government has not taken any decision of allowing in-person classes for students in the new academic session.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu School in Rohini, where in-person classes were scheduled to begin for students of classes 10 and 12, said, “As per the government’s directive, we will now continue online classes from Monday onwards.”

The principals of several schools welcomed the government decision. Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said, “Considering the rising Covid-19 cases, we had started online classes. Our priority at the moment is to cater to students appearing for their boards this year because their exams are less than two months away and they were away from schools for a whole year. It is sad that we have to start another academic year without having our students physically present in school. But that is the best decision to ensure their safety.”

Ameeta Wattal, principal of Springdales School, said, “We are hoping that this surge in Covid-19 cases subsides before the beginning of the (CBSE) board exams. But right now, continuing with online classes is the best alternative.”

Many students were disappointed to learn that they would be starting another academic session online. Nine-year-old Sehas Singh attended the introductory session of her new class virtually at the Indian School on Thursday. “Our class teacher showed us our new classroom virtually and introduced us to other students. I miss my school, especially the playground. We also prayed that the situation becomes normal soon and we can return to our school,” said the class 4 student.

Some students also felt that students scheduled to appear for their board exams next year might be at a slight disadvantage.

“We had online classes for class 9 and now it seems that virtual classes will continue in class 10 as well. That means nearly two years of online education in a crucial period of our lives. Besides, while the current class 10 students are appearing for their boards in May with a reduced syllabus, we may not have the same luxury and may have to appear for the boards next March with the full syllabus,” said Amrita Arun, a class 10 student at a private school in south Delhi.

Experts too raised concerns over the lack of peer-to-peer interaction among younger children. Anubha Rajesh, chair professor at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Early Childhood Development and Research, said, “The pandemic has affected children in different domains of their development, especially the younger ones whose early years lay a foundation for lifelong learning. These children are in a home environment while having no opportunities for games and physical exercise and interaction with peers. Since schools have had time to develop emergent measures, care must now be taken to address these psychosocial issues in innovative ways too. Also, a one-size-fits-all approach cannot be used and schools must devise means to address the digital divide and facilitate learning for disadvantaged children.”