New Delhi civic body kicks off round-the-clock water supply project

New Delhi NDMC initiated the process for Phase-1 of the round-the-clock water supply project at Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri and also the beautification and development drive at Bhairon Temple in Nehru Park. (Representative photo)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday initiated the process for Phase-1 of the round-the-clock water supply project at Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri and also the beautification and development drive at Bhairon Temple in Nehru Park, senior officials said.

NDMC vice-chair Kuljeet Chahal, who laid the foundation for the two projects, said the council was implementing the water supply project under the Centre’s “Har Ghar Jal” initiative.

“A consultant was appointed for the project, and the plan has been developed based on their recommendations. Under this project, modern motor pump sets will be installed at the Vinay Marg boosting station, along with necessary equipment to ensure uninterrupted and efficient water supply. Additionally, IT-enabled instrumentation, automation systems, data analytics, and the integration of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System) will be implemented to enhance monitoring, transparency, and accountability in water supply operations,” NDMC said in a statement.

The project has been approved at a cost of ₹1.38 crore and is expected to be completed within approximately five months. Around 550 water connections at Vinay Marg are set to be covered under the project.

Chahal said that NDMC has initiated the process of appointing a consultant for preparing a comprehensive study and design to implement a round-the-clock water supply. “The consultant is expected to be appointed within a month, after which a detailed report will be prepared to guide future planning,” he said.

NDMC will also undertake various developmental and beautification works at Bhairon Temple to improve the aesthetics of the area. “The works include beautification of the entry gate, construction of railings, improvement of tree guards, development of RMC footpath, and cladding of the well with red stone. These initiatives aim to enhance the visual appeal of the area and provide safe, clean, and better facilities to visitors and devotees. The total cost of this project is approximately ₹11 lakh and will be completed with a month,” Chahal said.