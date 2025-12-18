New Delhi: From today, 50% staff from all offices to work from home

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that all government and private institutions in the city must mandatorily put at least 50% of their workforce on work from home schedules from Thursday. Labour minister Kapil Mishra also said that registered construction workers, who have been rendered unemployed due to curbs imposed under the Grap Stage 3 and 4, would be given a compensation of ₹ 10,000. (Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, labour minister Kapil Mishra also said that registered construction workers, who have been rendered unemployed due to curbs imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage 3 and 4, would be given a compensation of ₹10,000.

“Compensation will be extended for the duration that Grap- 3 and 4 restrictions remain in place. The benefits, however, will be limited to workers registered with the government. The registration process is also currently underway and all workers must get themselves registered,” said Mishra.

According to the advisory issued by the labour department, the decision follows directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which amended the Grap schedule in November.

The revised framework allows certain measures prescribed under Grap Stage-4 to be implemented in Stage-3 itself.

“Employers have also been directed to implement staggered working hours where feasible, ensure strict compliance with WFH norms, and minimise vehicular movement for office commuting to reduce emissions,” Mishra added.

Exemptions from these directions have been provided to hospitals, fire services, prisons, public transport, and essential civic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, disaster management, and departments engaged in air pollution control, monitoring, and enforcement activities. Forest, environment, and emergency services have also been kept outside the ambit of the order.

The labour department cautioned that non-compliance with the advisory is punishable under Sections 15 and 16 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, along with other applicable laws.

Mishra also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of indulging in political protests amid the pollution crisis. “Their chief minister used to run away during winter, but our chief minister is on the roads,” he said, adding that air pollution was a problem that has developed over decades and cannot be resolved within a few months.

AAP chose to respond to the allegations with a jest, claiming that even Santa needed a gas mask to visit in BJP-ruled Delhi this Christmas.

“Now Santa Claus is wearing an industrial mask and distributing toffees to small children. The AAP wants to tell the Rekha Gupta government in Delhi to start working. By manipulating AQI figures, numbers can be reduced on paper, but pollution cannot be reduced,” said AAP Delhi unit Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj added, “Manjinder Singh Sirsa folding his hands and apologising will not solve anything. He must resign.”