New Delhi: PUCs, potholes, pooling top anti-smog plan

The Delhi government has unveiled an expansive plan to tackle air pollution in the capital, announcing a series of measures that include a complete overhaul of the pollution under control (PUC) certification system, the launch of a Delhi-only carpooling application, and the identification of the city’s worst traffic congestion points. The initiatives, to be rolled out over the coming months, were outlined by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at a press conference on Wednesday. The initiatives were outlined by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at a press conference on Wednesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Sirsa said the government’s strategy would focus on four major sources of pollution – vehicles, industries, solid waste and dust – and warned that Delhi could face another severe pollution spell in the second half of December, based on historical trends.

“The previous government did nothing for the last decade, but we believe it is our responsibility to fix these issues. We are planning to consistently work on these four sources of pollution,” he said.

A key component of the plan is a revamp of Delhi’s PUC certification system, which Sirsa said has long suffered from serious flaws. Many PUC centres, some more than 15 years old, will be put under scrutiny. “Audits have shown that certificates were being issued in a second each, which is not possible. These centres will now be audited by a third party to identify shortcomings,” he said.

Road infrastructure will also come under focus, particularly potholes that contribute to dust pollution. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will soon float a tender for an agency to map potholes across the city over a year. “Each identified pothole will have to be fixed within 72 hours,” Sirsa said.

To ease vehicular congestion and emissions, the government plans to work with Google to use long-term Google Maps data to identify Delhi’s 100 worst traffic congestion points. “They have years of data and can help us identify perennial choke points. Once these 100 locations are identified, we will prepare targeted action plans,” he said.

While the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government had identified 13 pollution hotspots, Sirsa said the new government has already identified 62 additional road hotspots.

The government, he said, is also planning to implement an integrated smart traffic management system.

Sirsa said traffic signals across the city need to be synchronised and made responsive to real-time congestion. “Even when there is a traffic jam, the signal often remains red for a long time. With smart systems, the green signal should automatically stay on longer to clear traffic,” he said.

Another major initiative is the proposed carpooling application, which will be exclusively for Delhi residents. The app will allow users to offer their cars for pooling or find rides along similar routes. “Many people want to carpool to avoid using personal vehicles but don’t know how to connect with others. This platform will help people travelling in the same direction connect,” Sirsa said.

He said significant financial support is being extended to agencies that play a critical role in reducing emissions.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will receive ₹10,000 crore, including a one-time assistance of ₹5,000 crore, and ₹2,700 crore for procuring mechanised sweepers and litter pickers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been allocated over ₹3,000 crore in this year’s budget, including funds for Phase-IV corridors. “Around ₹2,700 crore of old DMRC liabilities have also been cleared,” he said.

Citing past air quality data, Sirsa warned that the worst may not yet be over. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 334 (very poor) on December 17 this year, compared to 443 (severe) on the same date last year. “It rose to 445 on December 18 and 451 on December 19, and stayed in that range till December 27. This shows the previous government failed to control emissions. We are now dealing with a disease passed on by earlier regimes,” he said.

Among other measures, the government plans to test “smog-eating surfaces” – chemicals that, he said, can be “applied to roadside surfaces” to “break down harmful pollutants” through photocatalytic activity.

The press conference also saw a sharp political exchange over waste burning. Sirsa, joined by Trilokpuri MLA Ravi Kant, accused the AAP of indulging in “dirty politics” by deliberately setting waste on fire to worsen air quality. “They ruined Delhi for 10 years and are now setting waste on fire so that AQI increases. I pray with folded hands, Kejriwal ji, don’t do this to the people of Delhi,” Sirsa said, claiming the party had video evidence showing a local AAP councillor involved.

Earlier in the day, AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj had posted a video on X showing garbage burning in Trilokpuri. Responding to Sirsa’s allegations, the AAP dismissed them as lies. “From the day he became environment minister, he has been committing fraud with AQI readings. Data is being manipulated and water is being sprinkled at stations,” the party said, challenging Sirsa to lodge an FIR if he had evidence.