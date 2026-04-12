'New fire detectors, mobile charging points': Delhi Metro revamps its oldest trains on Blue Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated a comprehensive mid-life refurbishment programme for its oldest trains, that of the Blue Line, aiming to bolster passenger safety and comfort, according to a statement on Sunday.

The DMRC is refurbishing 70 Blue Line trains with modern features like charging points and upgraded systems. The program targets trains from 2002-2007.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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This retrofit initiative targets the earliest rolling stock (RS-1) trains, many of which were inducted between 2002 and 2007 and have now completed nearly 20 years of service.

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According to the DMRC, the corporation is refurbishing a total of 70 trains across the Red and Blue lines in a phased manner to align them with modern technological standards. The first phase saw the upgrade of 12 trains, followed by 18 trains in the second phase.

Work on the third phase is currently underway, with the DMRC stating that 22 Blue Line trains are scheduled for refurbishment by November 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar recently inspected the first train completed under the third phase before it was reintroduced into passenger service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar recently inspected the first train completed under the third phase before it was reintroduced into passenger service. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DMRC highlighted that this brings the total number of refurbished trains to 31 so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DMRC highlighted that this brings the total number of refurbished trains to 31 so far. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Delhi’s first double-decker flyover project back on track What are new features? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the DMRC, the aesthetic upgrades include repainting passenger sections and driver cabins to fix years of wear and tear. Electrical panels have also been upgraded to improve reliability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the DMRC, the aesthetic upgrades include repainting passenger sections and driver cabins to fix years of wear and tear. Electrical panels have also been upgraded to improve reliability. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Technical enhancements are a significant part of the programme, with the DMRC confirming the installation of state-of-the-art IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical enhancements are a significant part of the programme, with the DMRC confirming the installation of state-of-the-art IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS). {{/usCountry}}

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These systems, along with new CCTV cameras and LCD-based Dynamic Route Maps (DRM), will provide commuters with real-time updates on station arrivals and routes.

Furthermore, the DMRC stated that these systems enable vital communication between passengers and operators during emergencies.

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Safety measures have been a primary focus, with authorities overseeing the installation of new fire detection systems equipped with smoke and heat sensors in all coaches.

Ease of charging phones

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According to the DMRC, older relays and Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) have been replaced with advanced units to ensure smoother operations.

To meet modern commuter needs, the DMRC noted that all refurbished coaches are being fitted with mobile and laptop charging points.

New jumper cables and connectors have also been installed to support these upgraded systems and accommodate future technological requirements.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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